TRAVERSE CITY — Nursing homes provide a safe place to live for people who can’t care for themselves.
But not every senior is thrilled with the idea of moving out of their own home and dwelling, perhaps for the rest of their lives, in a shared living facility, even if they face growing challenges.
That’s where PACE North comes in. Based in Traverse City, it is intended to provide the support needed to allow the elderly to continue residing in their own homes.
“Most of our participants are dual-eligible — Medicare, Medicaid — so there is no out-of-pocket cost to them,” said Executive Director Mary John-Williams.
There are 144 PACE programs operating across the U.S.
The acronym PACE stands for “Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.”
It is a Medicare and Medicaid program. PACE is both an insurance program and a provider of related services.
According to Medicare.gov, “PACE covers all Medicare- and Medicaid-covered care and services, and other services that the PACE team of health care professionals decides are necessary to improve and maintain your health. This includes drugs, as well as any other medically necessary care, like doctor or health care provider visits, transportation, home care, hospital visits, and even nursing home stays when necessary.”
PACE North, which serves an area that stretches across seven counties, opened in September 2019.
Michigan entered a state of emergency, because of the pandemic, just six months later, in March 2020.
“This program grew, in essence, during the pandemic. This program is indicative of that desire, need, for individuals to stay home, where we saw other aging services probably see a decline. For a brand new program to see this much growth, I think, speaks to that,” said John-Williams.
Enrollment varies from month to month. PACE North in April is serving 122 clients. It operates out of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg — PACE Center, 2325 Garfield Road North.
Clients typically visit the center one or more times a week. They can receive primary medical care in the on-site clinic, medicines, medical equipment, recreation therapy and nutrition services. PACE also can arrange acute care like hospitalizations and nursing care, and home chore services. It offers counseling, social interaction, educational classes and outings.
Enrollment is limited to residents 55 and older, within certain ZIP codes that PACE North is allowed to serve. Clients must be nursing home eligible, but able to live independently safely with the support of PACE services.
Those services are rolled up, Jon-Williams, said, into three words: heart, mind and body. Particular services offered through PACE include health care, medication, transportation, management of appointments, billing and paperwork. The Traverse City PACE center has a medical director on staff, two nurse practitioners and a fully operational clinic staffed with RNs and medical assistants.
PACE North could grow even further.
The original feasibility study — conducted several years ago to determine if a PACE program would work in the area — identified more than 2,000 individuals who would be eligible to use PACE services. But the most recent U.S. Census data shows that about 6,000 residents within the service area are 65 or older.
“Some of our counties being Antrim, Benzie and Manistee, and also Leelanau — 32 percent of their population is over 65,” said John-Williams.
National studies suggest more elderly Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic are choosing to remain living at home rather than move into nursing homes. Isolation was a primary strategy for avoiding virus infection, and it’s much easier to isolate at home than in a shared residence situation.
But that trend only increased the isolation some seniors felt. In rural northern Michigan, distance and weather conditions can make it difficult for the elderly to access social interaction, not to mention basic services.
“This is the first time I’ve heard, first hand, of a simple task — going to the corner store for a quart of milk and eggs — and that is a challenge,” said John-Williams.
“We saw loneliness and isolation. We’re really strategizing around that.”
“What’s unique about PACE North is that we’re a rural program. So what continues to be our opportunity — and also because we have seven counties — is access to PACE services. We can pick up our participants and bring them in.”
“Transportation is a huge reason why people call us, “ said Lori Wells, PACE North community outreach director.
PACE North won a grant to distribute tablet computers, which workers dubbed “GrandPads,” to clients to use to visit virtually with a medical service provider or social worker on days they can’t physically come into the center.
“That’s some of the innovation that I think is needed for a rural program,” John-Williams said.
Many PACE programs operate in metropolitan areas. John-Williams took charge of PACE North nine months ago after working for Southeast Michigan PACE program in Metro Detroit, which operates seven service centers. She was introduced to PACE when she was working in North Carolina.
The pandemic exacerbated feelings of isolation among seniors across all PACE programs, according to John-Williams. That led to an uptick in demand for mental health services at the Traverse City PACE center.
“That is truly were, here, the focus has been,” she said. “We’re already rural, then you add the uncertainty with the pandemic and many of our participants not wanting to come in or socialize. So, really, a focus on that isolation and depression. That can impact one’s health in other ways.”
Clients in Traverse City have the same wide array of health problems typical across all PACE programs, John-Williams said.
