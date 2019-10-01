TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region will get two loans totaling $1.27 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The funds will be used to purchase and renovate a warehouse, including adding 1,200 square feet of space, a bathroom, IT upgrades and flooring, painting and signs.
The Habitat ReStore recently moved to a new location on Rice Street.
The USDA announced it is investing $139 million in 56 projects across 23 states that will improve community facilities and provide essential services for 3.3 million rural residents. The money will be used to modernize facilities in rural areas, such as schools and public safety and health facilities, according to information from the USDA.
The investments are being made through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.
Other agencies receiving loans in Michigan are the St. Ignace Building Authority, the Gerrish Township hall in Roscommon County, and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants meant to expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
