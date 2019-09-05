field glasses (1).jpg

Compact field glasses.

One of the more fun, practical accessories I’ve ever bought was a pair of compact filed glasses. They’re small enough to fit in your shirt pocket — I keep mine in the console in the truck — but are helpful when you see something in the distance and can’t quite figure out what it is.

A number of years back, while driving my father around on a spring turkey hunt in southern Michigan, I saw a strange, dark animal loping across a bare field. I dug out the glasses and saw an otter, something I’d never seen not associated with water (and we were a long way from any significant lake or river). Had I not had the binoculars, I’d probably be telling people I saw a black panther.

You can buy serviceable compact field glasses for less than $15, keep them in your vehicle, and you’ll always have a backup for your hunting binoculars should anything happen to them.

