TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel is recommending himself and Commissioner Ron Clous to serve on an ad hoc committee that will determine a funding route for a new senior center.
The recommendation is on the agenda for the April 20 county board meeting, which starts at 8 a.m. Options include a capital campaign or a county-wide millage or possibly a mix of the two.
Hentschel in the past has not been supportive of a millage to fund the project, but said he’ll keep an open mind.
“I’m concerned,” Hentschel said. “I don’t think it’s a good fit for a building owned by one municipality to foot the bill for other municipalities.”
Hentschel said he is recommending Clous as a committee member because he has a lot of experience and will have insight into keeping construction costs down.
At the county’s April 6 meeting, Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis read a letter during public comment asking the commission to appoint two board members to the committee. Lewis and Traverse City Commissioner Ashlea Walter will serve on the committee, which will also include county Administrator Nate Alger and city Manager Marty Colburn.
“It is our hope that the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners might support and proceed with placing language on the November, 2022, ballot that would incorporate a multi-year millage levy to fund construction of the senior center facilities ...” Lewis wrote. “This would be the most expedient and efficient means of providing adequate and safe space for senior service operations ... This may include a component of a capital campaign and/or bonding.”
The latest estimate for the center is $7.5 million — $1.9 million more than a 2020 estimate using the same design. A capital campaign to raise the money would take a few years and with with construction costs continuing to rise, the cost is likely to be higher.
The deadline to get a proposal on the November ballot is mid-August.
