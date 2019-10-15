TRAVERSE CITY – The second phase of the East-West Corridor Transportation Study got the green light Monday, paving the way a $1 to 2 million environmental impact study which aims to identify the best location for a new bridge over the Boardman River.
Also approved at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s special meeting were six new roundabouts on Hammond and Keystone roads to be installed beginning in 2021.
“It’s a process that we cannot scrimp on or push along any faster than due diligence requires,” said Wayne Schoonover, engineering director. “We’re going through this very methodically and we’re addressing all the environmental sensitivities.”
The environmental impact study will be conducted over two to two and a half years and will gather data to determine the best location for a new bridge over the Boardman River. The East-West Corridor study identified three potential crossing locations: Hammond to Hartman, Hammond and a secondary southern route, and Cass Road.
“All three of these are going to be looked at and reviewed and identified for environmental impacts and potential obstacles,” said Schoonover “We’re going to be having involved conversations with MDOT, through this process we’ll see where each of these three get vetted out.”
Roundabouts are planned on Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile Road intersections, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
The driveway off Keystone into the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields will be moved to the south, to connect with Cass Road, if approval can be secured from the Rail Road Authority.
“It’s going to be a step up process and we’ll work our way from Four Mile on,” said Road Commission Chair, Jason Gillman. “We’re starting there because we can do it within our own right of way and it is a lower volume area.”
Road commission estimates put the cost of a roundabout at Keystone and W. River roads at $1.2 million; at Keystone and Cass at $1.75 million; at Garfield and Hammond $2.5 million; at Three Mile and Hammond $2.5 million, and at Four Mile and Hammond, $800,000.
The environmental impact study will be conducted by a consultant, OMH of Petoskey, and just because a study is being commissioned, that does not necessarily mean a bridge will be built, said Schoonover.
Former Road Commissioner John Nelson, attended the special meeting and offered his opinion of the decision during the second public comment period.
“I think it is very important that you carefully look at these the cost financially and environmentally,” Nelson said. “I think what you’re doing right now is premature.”
Nelson said he’s prefer if the commission waited until the benefits of the new signal optimization work and the roundabout construction were known, before committing money to a bridge study.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, every traffic signal the county is responsible for — about 90 in all — will be optimized with something called the SCOOT system.
SCOOT stands for Split Cycle and Offset Optimizing Technique, which is another way of saying that new hardware and software will allow traffic lights to communicate with each other.
Funding for the project — $1.6 million — was provided by the state’s gas tax.
Schoonover said in an interview Tuesday that the Commission was optimistic signal optimization would provide help for traffic pressure, but was also committed to having some projects run concurrently.
Everything takes time,” he said.” If you wait another five years or so, to really be able to see how it shapes up, you’re another five years down the road. Some of the major comments we were getting was, had construction gone on ten fifteen years ago, we’d already have a bridge.”
The next regular meeting of the Road Commission is Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at 1881 LaFranier Road.
