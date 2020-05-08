TRAVERSE CITY — National experts on inmate healthcare will assess procedures in Grand Traverse County’s jail, following approval of a proposal supported by Sheriff Tom Bensley.
“Some time ago, last fall, there was quite a bit of concern about the medical and mental health services that were provided to inmates in the jail,” Bensley told Grand Traverse County Commissioners.
The issue of inmate healthcare was vigorously debated beginning in September, after a local man, Greg Hall, accused the county of endangering the health of his mother, Cheryl Hall, by withholding her prescription medication while she was an inmate there.
Hall, who recently announced his candidacy for sheriff, took his cause to social media, organized a public protest and later supported a class action lawsuit against WellPath, the jail’s healthcare provider, as his mother’s health advocate.
Hall is running as a Democrat; Bensley is running for re-election as a Republican.
WellPath is a $1.5 billion Nashville-based corporation that provides inmate healthcare to more than 130,000 adult and juvenile patients in 394 county jails in 36 states, according to the company’s website.
A formal inquiry by County Administrator Nate Alger was completed in September and found no wrongdoing, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
“From my review of the information available I believe that jail staff and the staff of Wellpath acted within the policies and procedures of the Grand Traverse County Jail and within the policies of Wellpath and the NCCHC standards,” Alger wrote in a four-page signed statement to Hall.
The NCCHC is the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, a nonprofit focused on health care in jails and prisons. Their technical arm, NCCHC Services, Inc. will provide the $24,600 assessment approved by commissioners at their regular meeting Wednesday.
NCCHC will send a three-person team to Traverse City for two days to tour the jail, observe intake procedures, review records and interview corrections staff.
The date for the visit has yet to be determined, but will follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance for corrections, Bensley said.
