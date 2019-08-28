TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Distillery was named Best in State in the American Craft Spirits Association’s 2019 Heartland Whiskey Competition.
The competition was open to craft whiskeys from all 50 states that incorporate corn in their mash bill (the mix of grains used to make whiskey), according to a release.
“Basically, it was tied to agriculture, so these were items that were crafted from grain, not sourced,” said Landis Rabish, master distiller at Grand Traverse Distillery. “We feel really good that we entered the four-year-and-up category, and we took best in class and best in state. “
Grand Traverse Distillery’s Straight 100% Straight Bourbon Whiskey won a gold medal.
It also earned the distillery the Best in State designation.
“We took best bourbon, four years and older, which is a large category,” Rabish said. “And we were the best spirit entered from the state of Michigan, as well.”
“There’s a lot of stiff competition, a lot of good products out there. It’s nice to be recognized, nice to be one of the guys on the list.”
Only five whiskeys were awarded a gold medal at the Heartland Whiskey Competition, while 40 received silver medals, 22 bronze.
All whiskey sub-categories required entries to include some amount of corn as an ingredient.
The scoring of whiskeys, with judges hand-selected from the Chicago spirits community, was based on a 100-point system with 10 main categories of consideration: Appearance (10 points), Aroma Intensity (10 points), Aroma Complexity (10 points), Palate Concentration (10 points), Palate Complexity (10 points), Body (10 points), Alcohol (10 points), Texture (10 points), Finish (10 points), and Pour for a Peer (10 points).
The Best in State trophies were awarded to those whiskeys with the highest score in each respective state from all categories.
Best of State nods were awarded in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.
The competition was sponsored by state corn marketing associations.
It was held at CH Distillery in Chicago. American Craft Spirits Association Board President Chris Montana, owner of Du Nord Distillery in Minneapolis, served as Judging Director. Judges were selected by ACSA for their knowledge and experience specific to craft spirits.
Best of Show was captured by Middle West Spirits from Columbus, Ohio, for its OYO Sherry-Finished Bourbon, which also earned the top score in the Bourbon category.
Grand Traverse Distilling has three distillers, including Rabish, and a dozen other employees.
Landis’ father, Kent Rabish, owns the business.
“We’re growing, making gains in output and in quality, and looking at new lines,” said Landis Rabish.
The American Craft Spirits Association is a registered non-profit trade association. Its mission is to elevate and advocate for the community of craft spirits producers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.