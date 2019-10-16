TRAVERSE CITY — Public comment made it clear — Grand Traverse County constituents want their commissioners to follow a more strict ethics policy.
But a standing two-page policy recommendation — authored by county Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen — proves a thorn in the board’s side.
Grand Traverse County commissioners on Wednesday again tabled the ethics debate, this time referring the matter to an until-now dissolved ethics ad-hoc committee.
“I do not understand what is so difficult or scary about the two pages written by the county attorney,” Harold Lassers said during opening public comment. “Why isn’t this an easy ‘Yes?’”
It’s the latest in a string of ethics discussion delays — the matter’s been tossed around since the current board took office at the start of the year. Several issues, including a vote from former Commissioner Tom Mair to appoint his wife, Susan Odgers, to the library board, spurred the ongoing talks.
Main sticking points have been in-depth outlines for ethics violation investigation procedures, policy enforcement and annual disclosure statements from the county’s elected and appointed officials. Current policy sets adequate standards and protects the county from liability, Tholen said, but is admittedly sparse in those categories.
In March, the board moved to form the ad-hoc committee — consisting of commissioners Brad Jewett, Ron Clous and Betsy Coffia — to develop ethics guidelines and bring the full board a recommendation.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, a 2-1 vote — Clous and Jewett against Coffia — in September dissolved the committee after months spent working with Tholen and county human resources personnel. No recommendations, findings or further discussions moved forward, Coffia said.
“Why are we allergic to ethics? I don’t understand,” she said. “This feels very straightforward to me. We have the public trust. We need to keep it. We need to hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards.”
Commissioner Gordie LaPointe argued the decision isn’t so black-and-white.
“I will not accept the wording as it is in the document right now,” he said. “I think it’s totally an error in a number of areas, including disclosure, which I think is meaningless. I’ll just tell you right now, if this is what you come back with I’ll have real problems with it.”
Discussion of board rules — Coffia argued the committee’s dissolution violated them — and an opinion from Tholen spurred the board to abruptly revive the ethics ad-hoc committee toward the end of Wednesday’s meeting. A following motion charges its three members with reviewing Tholen’s recommendation by Dec. 1 and then bringing the matter to the full board.
The move drew a chuckle from a vocally exasperated gallery members, who offered comment before and after the meeting needling the board’s apparent reluctance to adopt more in-depth guidelines.
“By refusing to adopt an adequate, enforceable standard, a fixed ethics policy for yourselves, you give the unfortunate impression you may be enriching yourselves through your elected office,” said Brenda Earl, a Traverse City resident. “It has stirred up a lot of suspicions in the county and it’s just too bad because I know that you work very hard.
“It just gives a really bad impression.”
Commissioners are held to ethics rules unanimously approved in July as, in Coffia’s words, a stopgap measure — prior policy was out of compliance with state law and the revision was meant to be a starting point, she said.
“The current policy is silent on financial disclosure and has virtually no detail nor process for either investigation or fair enforcement of the ethics policy,” Coffia said. “It’s like two sentences.”
Charged debate on the matter and a new addition to the list of delays left meeting attendees less than content.
“The amount of time that has been spent on this is getting kind of ridiculous,” said Bruce Moore, of East Bay Township. “Easy things should be easy.”
The board next meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., Traverse City. A meeting of the ethics ad-hoc committee has yet to be scheduled.
