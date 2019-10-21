TRAVERSE CITY – Grand Traverse County Commissioners will hear from department heads Wednesday morning during the second of three public study sessions on the county’s proposed 2020 budget.
County Administrator Nate Alger worked with Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, Finance Director Dean Bott and the county’s nine department heads to present a $71 million recommended budget to commissioners at the first study session Oct. 9.
Alger submitted a balanced budget, with $40.5 million in general fund revenues and expenditures, and $30.5 in earmarked revenues and expenditures.
The draft budget includes a $7 million payment to the Michigan Employee Retirement System — $1.1 million more than the state requires. Alger said the payment would move the county further toward fully funding the pension liability.
Two staff positions were recommended in the draft budget, a Sheriff’s Department records clerk to replace a position de-funded in 2015 and a home chore worker for the Commission on Aging.
There has also been discussion about funding another position with the county’s Health Department, the cost of which would be covered by a state grant.
Wednesday’s study session, and the final session scheduled for Oct. 30, are open to the public and begin at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.