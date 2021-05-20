Exotic butterflies flutter around lush gardens at GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo in Williamsburg, where patrons make themselves one with Mother Nature’s wonder. Photos by Daniel Fortune.
88, of Traverse City died May 18, 2021. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation on Thursday, May 27, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Full notice in Sunday's paper.
TRAVERSE CITY — Jeffrey "Jeff" Whiting, 61, of Traverse City died May 16, 2021 from complications of COVID-19. He was born April 8, 1960 in Traverse City to Richard and Sandie Whiting Jeff was the third of four brothers, Carter, Kevin and Mark. Jeff attended Hope College and graduated from M…
BENZONA — Joseph Paul Thomas, born Sept. 9, 1975 died at home May 11, 2021, in Benzonia. "Baby" Joe was a 1994 graduate of Benzie Central and a lineman for the Huskies football team where his speed and tenacity were matched only by his gregarious team spirit and where he made many lifelong f…