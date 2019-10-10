TRAVERSE CITY – Grand Traverse County Commissioners scheduled two budget hearings later this month, to gather input from residents, department heads and elected officials on the county’s proposed 2020 budget.
County Administrator Nate Alger worked with Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, Finance Director Dean Bott and the county’s nine department heads to present a $71 million recommended budget to commissioners at a study session Oct. 9.
Alger submitted a balanced budget, with $40.5 million in general fund revenues and expenditures, and $30.5 in earmarked expenditures and revenues.
“The economy is good but because of the pension debt we still need to keep our belt tight,” Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said. “I was pretty candid on that at the meeting.”
The draft budget includes a $7 million payment to the Michigan Employee Retirement System -- $1.1 million more than the state requires. Alger said the payment would move the county further toward fully funding the pension liability.
Alger told department heads the county was in a “current services only” funding cycle and some requested additional staff, a fact which received Hentschel’s ire.
“Let me get this straight,” he said to Alger during the study session. “You told every department that we were in a current services budget situation and in response we have thirteen requests? That just seems passive aggressive to me.”
Two staff positions were recommended in the draft budget, a Sheriff's Department records clerk to replace a position de-funded in 2015 and a home chore worker for the Commission on Aging.
Complicating the process are proposed state funding cuts to the county, estimated at $322,420 according to Alger.
The budget hearings are scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave.
