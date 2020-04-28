TRAVERSE CITY — The special meeting of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 at 8 a.m. has been canceled.
Board Chair Rob Hentschel said Commissioner Betsy Coffia did not feel the special meeting had been called correctly, necessitating the cancellation.
Discussion of funding sources for a proposed new Senior Center building, a verbal update from the Sheriff's department on the bailiff program, minutes from the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission and the Grand Traverse Conservation District were on the agenda.
Coffia's concern, according to information provided the Record-Eagle, was that the scheduling of the meeting violated board rules.
"In a nutshell, special board meetings have to be called in a very specific way and that isn't what happened," Commissioner Coffia said in a brief phone interview Tuesday evening.
Rule 2.9 states a special meeting "shall be held only" when requested in writing by at least three of seven commissioners and the purpose of that meeting "shall" be specified in the request.
Wednesday's special meeting was called by Hentschel, and was not requested in writing by any additional commissioners, board minutes show.
Recent meetings of the county board, which all begin at 8 a.m., have adjourned minutes before 10 a.m., in order for commissioners to participate in daily Joint Operations Center call-in's for COVID-19 updates.
The adjournments have necessitated special meetings to attend to agenda items remaining to be discussed following adjournment, board minutes show.
Within minutes of the cancellation, Hentschel sent an email to all commissioners suggesting the special meeting to re-scheduled for April 30 beginning at 8 a.m.
The new proposed agenda included one additional agenda item, a fee waiver for credit card processing of fees for payment for county services.
Hentschel said he expected at least two additional commissioners would request the meeting, that it would fulfill board rules and be held Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.
