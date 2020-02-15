TRAVERSE CITY — A county board resolution that prevents payments from public coffers to organizations that operate political action committees will stand, according to an attorney’s opinion.
Attorney Ross A. Hammersly delivered his opinion to the Grand Traverse County Economic Development Corporation on Thursday.
“Based on the language of just the governing documents and the incorporating statute,” Hammersly said, “my conclusion was that the EDC is an instrumentality of the county board and does need to follow the county board’s procedures.”
In a nutshell, the county’s EDC cannot give money to TraverseConnect, parent company of the Chamber of Commerce, because the group has a PAC that contributes to candidates in local elections.
A position Warren Call, president and CEO of TraverseConnect, said he finds odd.
“That’s their decision but it’s suspect,” Call said Friday, of the resolution penned by county board chair Rob Hentschel. “Everything is fantastic. We’re off to the races. So what are the county commissioners seeing that no one else in the entire rest of the community sees?”
PACs are political action committees that fund election campaigns with money given anonymously by individual donors, and have been legal since 1971.
Super PACs came into existence in 2010 following federal court decisions ruling political spending can be considered personal expression.
While Hammersly said there may be complicating factors that require further inquiry — the Supreme Court decision referred to as “Citizens United” for example — the EDC has to abide by county resolutions.
In November, Hentschel penned a resolution titled, “Avoid the Perception of Tax Fund Influence on Local Elections.”
He said his concern was any perception in the minds of the public that TraverseConnect PAC money, donated to the election campaigns of local officials, be seen as influencing the votes on funding for the organization.
Current sitting commissioners did not receive any PAC campaign funding, said County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
The resolution passed the commission in December after a legal review by Deputy Civil Council Kit Tholen. Also in December the EDC, which had planned to contribute $25,000 to TraverseConnect, sent the resolution for a second legal review, this time to Hammersly, a private attorney.
“Our board did express some concerns about that and our ability to contribute to Traverse Connect,” said EDC Chair Jessica Sullivan. “We wanted to get further clarification considering that we were a subcommittee of the county commission but had our own tax identity and our own legal documents.”
The EDC did not meet in January, and Hammersly’s opinion was delivered at the group’s meeting Thursday.
The EDC was formed in 1978, is made up of members appointed by the county board, and works to bring economic opportunity to the county.
A review of county campaign finance files show candidates Carol Crawford and Marc McKellar each received $500 from TraverseConnect PAC; Dan Lathrop received $200 from the Wayne Schmidt Leadership Fund and $500 from the Grand Traverse County Republican Party.
At the EDC meeting, city commissioner Christie Minervini said she’d been given a $1,000 donation from TraverseConnect for her city commission campaign, but returned it. A gesture Hentschel said he found admirable.
County Administrator Nate Alger said there is still a “placeholder” line item for “up to $24,999” for TraverseConnect in the 2020 budget, passed by commissioners.
A prior commission allocated $25,000 to the group in 2018. In February of 2019, county funds helped pay for TraverseConnect’s master plan.
“Here’s the thing,” Call said, in a telephone interview Friday. “As part of that strategic planning process, we interviewed hundreds of people from the public sector and the private sector and there was broad-based support from all across the community. This (the PAC resolution) is just a blip in the radar.”
