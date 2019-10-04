TRAVERSE CITY – Non-profits applying for the Grand Traverse Band’s 2 percent grants must now explicitly provide services “by and for” Grand Traverse County, and must partner with a county department, or elected official, following a decision Wednesday by County Commissioners.
Action on a resolution to require all grants, even those submitted by nonprofits, to be submitted with a county department head, had been postponed from the Sept. 18 meeting.
The resolution sponsored by Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. and seconded by Commissioner Ron Clous passed with all commissioners in favor except for Hundley who abstained.
“Just to get some clarity from the motion-maker,” said Commissioner Betsy Coffia, “by saying ‘By Grand Traverse County’ are we basically excluding any Grand Traverse County-based nonprofits that are not Grand Traverse County, the government?”
Wheelock explained that the motion required nonprofits to work with a county department such as the Prosecutor’s Office on their grant.
“We would forward that,” he said. “There are organizations out there, non-profits, that the Grand Traverse County residents benefit from. Absolutely. So if there is a department that has a specific organization that they work with, and they would like us to support, we will move those forward.”
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg asked for clarification, stating her support for the Safe Haven program.
“I can tell you that our judges routinely order that defendants and domestic cases to use that.”
“And I can tell you that I would support that application,” Wheelock said.
In prior grant cycles it was common for commissioners to “rubber stamp” the nonprofit grant applications whether they came with a department sponsor or not.
Some misunderstanding was created during the previous round of funding in May, three county commissioners – Rob Hentschel, Ron Clous and Brad Jewett – voted with Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. to deny grant applications on behalf of six local organizations. Then a week later did an about-face and funded them.
Wheelock routinely has voted against the grant applications in his 20 years on the board, saying that the funds aren’t being distributed properly but the May vote was 6-0 in favor of funding.
The grants are part of the Band’s required 2 percent allocation of video gaming revenue that takes place twice a year, in spring and fall. The deadline for the next grant cycle is November 31, and all applications must be submitted to the Band on or before that date.
