By Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
These past seven months have been devastating for our families, our frontline workers, and our small businesses. I know that small business owners — who have spent their entire lives building their businesses — are hanging on by a thread right now.
I have spoken to people across the state who need their leaders to take action on their behalf. And I have repeatedly called on the President and Congress to pass a bipartisan relief package that helps our small business owners get back on their feet.
As we head into the winter months, small business owners and restaurant owners will face unique challenges. Foot traffic will decline, and the weather will make it difficult to provide outdoor seating.
We need the Trump Administration to step up and protect these businesses from going under. But I’m not going to just wait on the federal government. My administration is getting to work.
My team and I have been working around the clock to help our small businesses in Michigan. The Michigan Small Business Relief program awarded $10 million in grants and nearly $10 million in loans to small businesses in all 83 of the 83 counties in the state. More than 2,700 small businesses were awarded grants through the program.
The Michigan Small Business Restart Grants, which provided $100 million in federal funding for small business relief grants, was modeled after the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, based on its success. More than 100 businesses in Grand Traverse County received a total of $1,599,541 in Restart grants. Additionally, TentCraft, Inc. in Traverse City also received a $75,000 COVID-19 Emergency Access and Retooling Grant through the Pure Michigan Business Connect Program, to shift manufacturing from events tents to medical tents.
These programs were designed to help women, minority and veteran-owned businesses. They are a good start in protecting our small business owners, but we need more help from the federal government if we’re going to help all of our small business owners get back on their feet.
We also have been working to build pathways to opportunity for Michiganders across the state.
As of right now, more than 70,000 people have applied to the Futures for Frontliners program, which provides a path to opportunity for frontline workers who worked on our behalf during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program offers a tuition-free pathway to a postsecondary degree or certificate.
And the fiscal year 2021 budget that I signed in September includes funding for the Michigan Reconnect Program, which provides a tuition-free pathway for adults looking to earn a postsecondary certificate or associate degree.
Michigan’s food and agriculture sector has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so last month, my administration announced that a total of 177 farms and 159 food processors have been awarded $15 million in Michigan Agricultural Safety Grants to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus across the state’s food production industry.
Additionally, 124 small farms of less than 10 employees received $567,000 in grants for COVID-19 risk mitigation through the MEDC Small Farm Safety Grants. This program puts federal funding to work for Michigan’s farms, and builds on additional COVID-19 relief efforts led by MEDC and MDARD to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.
I will keep calling on the president to work across the aisle on a bipartisan support package for our families, our frontline workers, and our small business owners.
We are not out of the woods yet when it comes to fighting COVID-19. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, we must continue to stay smart, get a flu vaccine, and practice strict safety measures.
Everyone must continue stepping up and doing their part to protect our families, frontline workers and small business owners. Make sure you keep spreading the word: Wear a mask, practice safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently. We will get through this together.