Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.