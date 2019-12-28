TRAVERSE CITY — The ‘thank-yous’ and smiles aren’t quite the point.
But they bring Joanne Tuck some joy.
From Film Fest shifts to manning Dennos concerts, those small pleasantries have kept Tuck eager to lend a hand throughout past several years.
“I did it to kind-of help get myself out of my grief — I had a spouse and a mom die in the same month. It was a long winter after that,” Tuck said. “When spring came, I just decided that I needed to stop my pity party and get out there and volunteer, meet people, do different things.”
That feeling led Tuck to her biggest project yet — spending Thanksgiving piloting a stove not for her family. Instead, the 10 turkeys, 50 pounds of potatoes and made-from-scratch stuffing she cooked up fed the dozens whose only option for a warm meal was the Safe Harbor dining room.
“I am the meal cooker, yes, at home,” Tuck said. “Any time we can get together as a family, it’s great.”
She started the holiday’s cooking at 10 a.m. to ensure her army of turkeys — a donation that required little more than a mention to Paul Hagerty, Tuck said — were piping hot and cooked to perfection come serving time. That took a fleet of roasters dotted around the Wellington Street Shelter’s kitchen and a crew of helpers that soon followed Tuck’s lead.
Her fellow churchgoers at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helped, alongside Tuck’s own relatives.
“It doesn’t take much — you just mention it and everyone wants to jump in and help. I had to really limit because of the room that we had,” Tuck said. “So that was my joyful part too, just seeing how many out there were really wanting to pitch in and do something.”
Tuck, a lifelong parishioner, led the charge for her church in the day’s efforts — at Safe Harbor, more than 20 local churches man a rotation in the 24 wintery weeks the shelter’s doors stay open, staffing a main desk, cooking dinner and serving up a light breakfast.
“We have churches in Safe Harbor every single evening providing meals,” said Mike McDonald, shelter board chair. “They buy the food, prepare the food and serve the food.”
That’s 168 days of meals, he added, for a crowd ranging from 60 up to 90 mouths to feed.
“It really was fun,” Tuck said. “I mean, everything was easy.”
It meant a lot.
Tuck felt the pains of homelessness within her own family — her sister spent more than a few nights under Safe Harbor’s roof.
“It hits home. I know that it can be a lonely time,” Tuck said. “And we have been blessed with so much that this just spoke to me.”
Tuck has picked up Traverse City Film Festival and National Cherry Festival shifts since 2014, adding the Dennos Museum Center concert series to her list about three years ago. There, she serves up refreshments and helps with other tasks during the museum’s Friday- and Saturday-night series.
“It rolled into other things,” she said. “There’s a lot of ways you can serve in a community just one on one.”
Her Safe Harbor cooking only inspired more volunteering — Tuck plans to return for her church’s next shift in April.
“This one was really rewarding, because you’re dealing with people,” she said. “They are very grateful for everything that you do for them and they say it over and over.”
