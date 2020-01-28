MAPLE CITY — Jonathan Wright doesn't think he'll be able to escape Jerry Angers being a coach to him.
Only, this time Angers will be in the stands at Harvey Randall Wickes Stadium as a fan
Wright committed to play Division II football at Saginaw Valley State University this past week, announcing over Twitter Thursday. He'll play XX for the Cardinals after being recruited by coach XX Prudehom.
"I just really liked the whole mentality SVSU football has, the attitude and what Coach Prudeholm is doing with his victors edge program," Wright said.
Wright chose SVSU over an offer from Hillsdale College. There he was recruited by coach Brad Otterbein, son of head coach Keith Otterbein.
"It's not a few day process," Wright said.
Wright joins Duke Angers, son of Glen Lake football coach Jerry Angers and Wright's friend, on the Cardinals. Wright says he's been a regular attendee of games at SVSU, so he was already familiar with the Cardinals turnover in coaches.
A member of Glen Lake's state runner-up run this past season, Wright was a member of the MHSFCA Division 6 All-State team.
A two sport athlete, Wright hopes to contribute to the Lakers track and field team this Spring. He competes in the 100, 200, 400 and 4-x-100-meter relay.
