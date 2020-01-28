MAPLE CITY — Jonathan Wright doesn't think he'll be able to escape being coached by Jerry Angers.

Wright will be graduating from Glen Lake this May. Angers announced he would be stepping down from the Lakers football program Monday, January 27, and soon he'll have another person to cheer for the in the stands watching him come Saturday afternoons.

Wright committed to play Division II football at Saginaw Valley State University this past week, announcing over Twitter Thursday evening. He'll play linebacker for the Cardinals after being recruited by assistant head coach Jeremy Prudhomme.

"I just really liked the whole mentality that Saginaw Valley football has," Wright said. "Just, the attitude and what Coach Prudhomme is doing with the guys, he calls it 'The Victors Edge.' That's what really sold me on Saginaw."

At SVSU, Wright joins Duke Angers, son of Glen Lake football coach Jerry Angers and Wright's friend. Wright says he's been an attendee of a handful of games of Duke's, so he was already familiar with a lot of the Cardinals coaches prior to being recruited by them.

A day after Angers announced he was stepping down as head coach at Glen Lake, Wright talked about his reaction to Angers' announcement.

"It's tough, being as accomplished as he (Jerry Angers) is, how much he knows about the game, how much his players and even his students trust him," Wright said. "(Angers) told me what he knew about (SVSU) as a coach, rather than a parent. He wanted it to be my decision, he told me the facts."

Wright chose SVSU over an offer from Hillsdale College.

A member of Glen Lake's state runner-up squad this past season, Wright was a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 6 All-State team.

So far Wright is undecided in what he'll major in at SVSU.

In addition to his contributions on the football field, Wright looks forward to running on the Lakers track and field team this Spring. He competes in the 100, 200, 400 and 4-x-100-meter relay.