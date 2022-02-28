prep basketball
girls district schedule
DIVISION 1 at TC CENTRAL
Monday, February 28
Alpena 49, Gaylord 37
Traverse City West 32, Petoskey 18
Wednesday, March 2
Alpena at Marquette, 6 p.m.
TC Central vs. TC West, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at TBD, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Midland
DIVISION 2 BOYNE CITY
Monday, February 28
Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 29
Wednesday, March 2
Sault Ste. Marie vs. Kalkaska, 5:30 p.m.
Kingsley vs. Boyne City, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Boyne City, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Gaylord
DIVISION 2 at LUDINGTON
Monday, February 28
Cadillac 50, Manistee 42
Wednesday, March 2
Ludington vs. Reed City, 5:30 p.m.
Big Rapids vs. Cadillac, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Finals at Ludington, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Gaylord
DIVISION 3 at GRAYLING
Monday, February 28
Grayling 40, Houghton Lake 34
Wednesday, March 2
Lake City vs. Roscommon, 5:30 p.m.
Manton vs. Grayling, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Grayling, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 3 at MASON CO. CENTRAL
Monday, February 28
Pine River 52, Harrison 27
Wednesday, March 2
McBain vs. Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
Evart vs. Pine River, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN
Monday, February 28
Charlevoix 48, East Jordan 44
Wednesday, March 2
Johannesburg-Lewiston at St. Ignace, 6 p.m.
Harbor Springs vs. Charlevoix, site TBD, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Finals at TBD, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace
DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS
Monday, February 28
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Benzie Central 35
Traverse City St. Francis 49, Mancelona 25
Wednesday, March 2
Glen Lake vs. Grand Traverse Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Elk Rapids vs. TC St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace
DIVISION 4 at FOREST AREA
Monday, February 28
Buckley 42, Forest Area 36
Leland 41, North Bay 38 (OT)
Wednesday, March 2
Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Buckley, 5:30 p.m.
Mesick vs. Leland, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Forest Area, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Frankfort
DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE
Monday, February 28
Boyne Falls 43, Alba 18
Central Lake 57, Ellsworth 7
Wednesday, March 2
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Boyne Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Bellaire vs. Central Lake, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Frankfort
DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN
Monday, February 28
Manistee Catholic Central 53, Bear Lake 20
Wednesday, March 2
Frankfort vs. Onekama, 5:30 p.m.
Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Brethren, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Frankfort
DIVISION 4 at MARION
Monday, February 28
Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 18
Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37
Wednesday, March 2
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
Marion vs. Walkerville, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Final at Marion, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Frankfort
Deals
Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Hensley Meulens assistant hitting coach.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Brandon Pugh.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon and a player to be named later to Milwaukee (American Association) in exchange for INF Mikey Reynolds.
BASKETBALL-
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Jeremiah Poutasi. Signed DT Andrew Billings.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Waived LW Brendan Perlini.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned F C.J. Seuss and D Dylan Samberg to Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.
LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Carl Neill from from a standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Wheeling (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Alex—Olivier Voyer to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D J.d. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Josef Korenar from Rapid City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina RW Nicho Blachman one game for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season in a game against Florida on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres D/LW Mathieu Gagnon for three games as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and his game conduct for aggressor in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended D Jonathan Joannette for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for fighting and game misconduct against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Kevin Auger for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Nicolas Lariviere one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) and then released him.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Kolten Olynek.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Michael Buillion. Activated Ds Greg Campbell and Malcolm Hayes from injured reserve. Placed Fs Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Bauer Neudecker.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Nick Schaus from reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Dylan Fitze from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Alexis Girard from reserve. Placed G Tristan Berube and F Julien Nantel on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Cameron Hough on reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Maximo Carrizo to a five-year homegrown contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.