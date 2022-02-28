prep basketball

girls district schedule

DIVISION 1 at TC CENTRAL

Monday, February 28

Alpena 49, Gaylord 37

Traverse City West 32, Petoskey 18

Wednesday, March 2

Alpena at Marquette, 6 p.m.

TC Central vs. TC West, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at TBD, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Midland

DIVISION 2 BOYNE CITY

Monday, February 28

Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 29

Wednesday, March 2

Sault Ste. Marie vs. Kalkaska, 5:30 p.m.

Kingsley vs. Boyne City, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Boyne City, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Gaylord

DIVISION 2 at LUDINGTON

Monday, February 28

Cadillac 50, Manistee 42

Wednesday, March 2

Ludington vs. Reed City, 5:30 p.m.

Big Rapids vs. Cadillac, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Finals at Ludington, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Gaylord

DIVISION 3 at GRAYLING

Monday, February 28

Grayling 40, Houghton Lake 34

Wednesday, March 2

Lake City vs. Roscommon, 5:30 p.m.

Manton vs. Grayling, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Grayling, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 3 at MASON CO. CENTRAL

Monday, February 28

Pine River 52, Harrison 27

Wednesday, March 2

McBain vs. Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.

Evart vs. Pine River, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN

Monday, February 28

Charlevoix 48, East Jordan 44

Wednesday, March 2

Johannesburg-Lewiston at St. Ignace, 6 p.m.

Harbor Springs vs. Charlevoix, site TBD, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Finals at TBD, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace

DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS

Monday, February 28

Grand Traverse Academy 42, Benzie Central 35

Traverse City St. Francis 49, Mancelona 25

Wednesday, March 2

Glen Lake vs. Grand Traverse Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Elk Rapids vs. TC St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace

DIVISION 4 at FOREST AREA

Monday, February 28

Buckley 42, Forest Area 36

Leland 41, North Bay 38 (OT)

Wednesday, March 2

Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Buckley, 5:30 p.m.

Mesick vs. Leland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Forest Area, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Frankfort

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Monday, February 28

Boyne Falls 43, Alba 18

Central Lake 57, Ellsworth 7

Wednesday, March 2

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Boyne Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Bellaire vs. Central Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Bellaire, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Frankfort

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Monday, February 28

Manistee Catholic Central 53, Bear Lake 20

Wednesday, March 2

Frankfort vs. Onekama, 5:30 p.m.

Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Brethren, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Frankfort

DIVISION 4 at MARION

Monday, February 28

Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 18

Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37

Wednesday, March 2

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.

Marion vs. Walkerville, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Final at Marion, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Frankfort

Deals

Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Hensley Meulens assistant hitting coach.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Brandon Pugh.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon and a player to be named later to Milwaukee (American Association) in exchange for INF Mikey Reynolds.

BASKETBALL-

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Jeremiah Poutasi. Signed DT Andrew Billings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Waived LW Brendan Perlini.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned F C.J. Seuss and D Dylan Samberg to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.

LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Carl Neill from from a standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Wheeling (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Alex—Olivier Voyer to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D J.d. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Josef Korenar from Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina RW Nicho Blachman one game for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season in a game against Florida on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres D/LW Mathieu Gagnon for three games as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and his game conduct for aggressor in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended D Jonathan Joannette for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for fighting and game misconduct against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Kevin Auger for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Nicolas Lariviere one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) and then released him.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Kolten Olynek.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Michael Buillion. Activated Ds Greg Campbell and Malcolm Hayes from injured reserve. Placed Fs Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Bauer Neudecker.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Nick Schaus from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Dylan Fitze from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Alexis Girard from reserve. Placed G Tristan Berube and F Julien Nantel on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Cameron Hough on reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Maximo Carrizo to a five-year homegrown contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).

