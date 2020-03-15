TRAVERSE CITY — Near the middle of National Women’s History Month, just after International Women’s Day, there’s a birthday.
March 12 marked the 108th anniversary of the first meeting of a Girl Scouts of the United States of America troop. That day, 18 girls gathered in Savannah, Ga., led by Juliette Gordon Low.
Today, there are 2.5 million Girl Scouts — 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults — in 92 countries and more than 50 million alumnae, according to the Girl Scouts website.
The purpose of the national organization was legally defined March 16, 1950, via congressional charter as promoting the “qualities of truth, loyalty, helpfulness, friendliness, courtesy, purity, kindness, obedience, cheerfulness, thriftiness, and kindred virtues among girls, as a preparation for their responsibilities in the home and for service to the community.”
Additionally, the organization is meant to direct and coordinate the Girl Scout movement in the U.S. and territories and possessions of the U.S. and to “fix and maintain standards for the movement that will inspire the rising generation with the highest ideals of character, patriotism, conduct, and attainment.”
The Girl Scouts is separate from the Boy Scouts of America, which has its own congressional charter, issued June 15, 1916.
The Girl Scouts organization has survived and grown along the way because it’s always evolving, said Tara Stone, a leader of two local Girl Scout troops and director of Girl Scouts Service Unit 763, which covers Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties.
“It’s always changing,” she said. “It’s never the same thing. Kids, girls, jump from activity to activity, so I think that helps.”
That flexibility is something Kara Cooper — one of Troop 8544’s leaders and volunteer events manager for Service Unit 763 — really appreciates about Girl Scouts.
“Anything the kids are interested in, you can make it happen,” Cooper said. “It’s not super regimented. You can tailor troop activities to kids interests and tastes.”
There are 41 troops in Service Unit 763 and 17 in Service Unit 847, which serves Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
They’re part of Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, a high-capacity council formed by the national organization in August 2008, according to council’s Facebook page. It joined together four legacy councils — Crooked Tree, Michigan Pine and Dunes, Michigan Trails and Mitten Bay.
Shore to Shore now serves 8,000 girls, ages 5 to 17, in 30 counties across northern and western lower Michigan, the Facebook page’s description states.
“As an adult, I feel like I’ve made a lot of new friends across the state (while) going to different events and stuff,” Cooper said. “For my daughter, I think it’s given us an opportunity to branch out and meet new people and to do things we probably wouldn’t do otherwise.”
Her daughter, 7-year-old Ruby Cooper, agreed. A fourth-generation Girl Scout, Ruby is a member of Troop 8544, which is at the Brownie level.
“Let’s say you don’t know archery,” Ruby said. “(As a Girl Scout), you can go out and learn.”
Archery is a personal favorite, she said. Ruby also likes rock climbing, camping, hiking and community service.
“I enjoy helping people,” she said.
It’s chances to take part in those kinds of activities — on top of the community service, crafts and other achievements — that make joining Girl Scouts worthwhile, Ruby said.
Evalynn Stone, 9, a Girl Scout Junior, pointed to the inclusivity of the program and the friendships formed when asked what she enjoys about being a Scout.
“We all get together and nobody’s left out,” Evalynn said.
