The Get Around makes its glorious return to the internet’s airwaves!
Traverse City Central girls basketball players Cate Heethuis and Ashlen Hill join Brendan, James and Andrew to talk about the Trojans’ hot start to the season and run down their adventures in rock climbing and singing Christmas carols.
Plus, in-depth talk about the current state of prep basketball in northern Michigan as well as the big hockey action on tap for this week, including the Rick Deneweth Memorial Tournament. The guys also make their sports predictions for 2022 and induct a student-athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame for just a single roll of a bowling ball.
The Get Around is
available at Record-Eagle.com, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and Spotify!