The Get Around returns after a lengthy break with an episode our loyal audible viewers will not want to miss!
Off to a hot start to the season, Traverse City Central varsity girls basketball players Halli Warner and Sophie Simon join James Cook for an enlightening conversation that runs the gamut from a love of trivia, road trips, knitting and Aquaphor to vomiting in trashcans. The highly entertaining talk is definitely worth a listen.
The hoops convo doesn’t stop there as James, Brendan and Jordan also break down the latest boys and girls basketball Power Ratings from the MHSAA. We induct three student-athletes from the hardwood into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our athletes of the week and end the show on a happy note as we reveal what brought us joy in and out of the sports realm from the last week.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround or wherever you find your podcasts, including Spotify!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.