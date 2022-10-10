Ahead of their state title defense this week, Traverse City St. Francis tennis players Charlie King and Derek Berta stop by for a chat with James about the Glads’ successful season and the business still left for the No. 1-ranked 1-doubles tandem.
Plus, Brendan and James discuss the playoff chances for the reinvigorated Traverse City Central Trojans, if St. Francis was wise in picking up Lawton as a Week Eight opponent, which area team sitting at 5-2 is the best, can Grace Slocum become a dual state champion, and if Hunter Jones will break the state cross country record for fastest time.
We also induct three more student-athletes into the Get Around Hall of Fame and discuss the best sports movies to watch this time of the year.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify!
