Plenty to talk about on episode 231 of the Get Around as we dive into Monday’s breaking news that Traverse City West varsity head football coach Greg Vaughan will not return in 2023.
We also break down the most intriguing of the 12 area matchups in the upcoming football postseason and discuss the recent soccer district champions and regional hopefuls.
Plus, Elk Rapids soccer players and district champions Charlie Parrish and Spencer Ball join James and Jordan to talk about the Elks’ incredible comeback win against Traverse City Christian and what the regional tournament has in store.
We also induct five athletes into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athletes of the Week, and we go over the sports moments from the last week that made us happy.
