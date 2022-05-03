Gotta a king-sized show on tap for the Get Around faithful!
Traverse City St. Francis softball stars Brooke Meeker and Stephanie Schichtel drop by the studio for an extended conversation about the Gladiators’ 13-0-1 start, good sportsmanship, what teammate would be the best to be stranded with on a desert island, and they take on James and Brendan in another game of Heads Up!
Plus, Brendan and James reveal the 2022 Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year and other members of the All-Region Team. They also induct two softball players into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athletes of the Week and draft players — past and present — from the four major sports to build their franchises around.
LISTEN NOW on Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and on Spotify!
