KALAMAZOO — Just before the excitement of individual state, Gaylord's wrestling team finished the year D2 state-runner ups.
Gaylord defeated Stevensville Lakeshore 45-23 to advance to the state finals, then fell to Lowell 53-4 at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo Saturday.
"We had a good duel against Stevensville Lakeshore, we wrestled pretty aggressively, our matchups were pretty favorable," Gaylord coach Jerry LaJoie said. "Against Lowell, we got beat by a better team. They were well prepared."
Quinn Schultz (171), Jacob McKnight (189) and Chayse LaJoie all earned pins within the first minute of the first period. Brayden Gautreau (152), Bennett Slides (130) and John Henry Sosa (135) all defeated their opponents with pins as well. Will Slides won by a minor decision over Aaron Lucio 5-4.
Aurelius Krumholz, Jon Noeske, Gabe Thompson and Gus James each lost by minor decisions.
Nick Kornhorn started the match defeating Gaylord's Gus Games by technical fall 15-0, tehn James Link defeated Will Slides by a 5-2 minor decision.
Sosa went scored the Blue Devils' first and only four points with a 22-11 major decision over Zeth Strejc, but the Red Arrows would go on to win the next 11 bouts to quickly put the match out of reach.
Lowell's William Link was the first to win by pin at 140. Four losses by decision later, Lowell's Jacob Lee pinned Aaron Kassuba less than a minute into the match at 171 to take a 34-4 lead with five matches remaining for the Blue Devils.
Jacob Hough majored Schultz at 189 10-0 and the Red Arrows clinched the state title.
"(A runner-up) is not what you want," LaJoie said. "But you're one of eight teams in the state of Michigan there and you go home with a trophy, you're doing alright."
Gaylord won't have to wait long to return to the mat.
Seven Blue Devils are heading to Detroit's Ford Field March 6-7 for Division 2 individual finals.
