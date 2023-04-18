DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2023-high of $3.72 on Saturday. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.71 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 9 cents more than a week ago. This price is 22 cents more than this time last month but still 20 cents less than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $23 from 2022’s highest price last June.
“Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new 2023-high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.66 per gallon, about 8 cents more than last week’s average but still 31 cents less than this same time last year.
Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.77), Saginaw ($3.76), Lansing ($3.76)
Least expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.66), Traverse City ($3.72), Ann Arbor ($3.73)
