Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has declared an Action Day for Ground Level Ozone. This alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.