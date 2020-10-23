TRAVERSE CITY — The National Weather Service has warned northern Lower Michigan residents that a line of heavy rain expected to move across the region Friday will bring a continued risk of flooding into evening hours.
Meteorologists reported a low pressure system will continue to bring a soaking rain to portions of the region. Some areas are expected to receive in excess of 5 inches between Thursday and Friday's collective rainfall.
Flooding of low-lying areas has occurred across the Traverse City region, including streams jumping their banks.
That was the case for Mitchell Creek this morning, which flooded across roadways at Three Mile and South Airport.
County officials reported that a section of a Peninsula Drive washed into Grand Traverse Bay during the overnight storm.
Classes were canceled on Friday at Central Grade School in downtown Traverse City after rainfall backed up a sewer line.
An additional 1 or 2 inches of rain may fall across the region through 7 p.m. Friday, and localized flooding remains a threat.
