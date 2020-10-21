If You Go

The Oct. 26 meeting at 6 p.m. is planned as an online event, rather than an in-person meeting to comply with current state measures designed to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

To view or participate in the online meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click on the 'public meetings' button, then select the East Bay Township Area Virtual Town Hall Meeting link found on the calendar for Oct. 26.

After the presentations, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions online.