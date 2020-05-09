EMPIRE — They apparently couldn’t wait to get nesting.
Piping plovers now are breeding at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and other Lake Michigan beaches, though officials said it’s a bit early. Sometimes that’s how it goes.
Endangered piping plovers known as “The Earl” and “Little Boo” were the first pair spotted in the national park with a nest on May 3 — a full week sooner than when the first nest was spotted last year.
The nest is in a good spot on the beach and safe from the elevated Lake Michigan water levels, said Vince Cavalieri, wildlife biologist at the park.
He said because piping plovers are an endangered species, the decades-long conservation program at the national park was deemed essential work and the plover crew members have been out monitoring the shorebirds.
Social distancing on the oft-deserted beaches isn’t problematic, either.
“We are fortunate that our office is outside,” said Erica Adams, park biological technician and plover crew leader.
So far the national park’s official bird-watchers have discovered five nesting pairs of piping plovers on the mainland and two on North Manitou Island, she said.
A trip to observe plover nesting on South Manitou Island is planned for next week.
Cavalieri said more than a dozen pairs of the endangered birds have been spotted within the park’s mainland beaches and there haven’t been many reports of snowy owls in the area — a raptor that last year preyed on plover nests on the Manitou islands.
“On the mainland, it looks like it will be similar to last year,” he said.
Wildlife biologists will know by mid to late July whether the park’s plovers have a successful breeding season, Cavalieri said.
Jillian Farkas, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist and Great Lakes piping plover coordinator, said the birds are seemingly off to a good start this spring.
She said 30 birds have been spotted at Sleeping Bear Dunes with even more in Lake Michigan shoreline state parks and on the Wisconsin side of the lake. The famous pair named “Monty” and “Rose” even returned to Chicago this season after last year being the first piping plovers to nest within city limits in more than a half-century.
That doesn’t mean the year doesn’t bring it’s challenges, though.
Farkas said continued high water levels on the Great Lakes have diminished the available nesting habitat, which is pretty specific: sandy shoreline with pebbles around.
Adams agreed the elevated water levels have impacted the birds for several years. It’s more pressure on the birds because there is less beach to share with park visitors walking the shoreline, she said.
“Everybody’s a little cramped right now,” Adams said.
That’s why she said visitors to Sleeping Bear Dunes should be aware of closures across the park (buildings, parking lots and trails) and also mindful of the protective fencing places around piping plover nests on the beaches, which remain open to beach walkers.
Dogs should remain leashed, Adams added, and only be walked in the parts of the park where they are allowed.
There have been fewer visitors walking the beaches during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which should reduce some pressure on the protected shoreline birds, Cavalieri said.
It’s all about protecting their reproductive process.
Last year, wildlife officials observed 92 piping plover chicks that were successfully fledged from among 71 pairs across the Great Lakes. That was down from 125 chicks fledged in 2018 from among 67 pairs, Farkas said.
Overall, she said the species is experiencing a “slow and steady increase in breeding pairs.”
Growing those numbers will be key to changing the bird’s status from endangered to threatened or even de-listed.
The next federal recovery goal is for wildlife officials to identify at least 150 pairs of Great Lakes piping plovers and of those, 100 must be on Michigan beaches, Farkas said.
“We’re maybe halfway there.”
She said it helps that the shorebird species has captured the hearts of humans. For example, “Monty” and “Rose” in Chicago even spurred the cancellation of a lakeside musical festival last year.
“We’re encouraged by the public’s interest in piping plovers,” she said. “Respecting the birds and the habitat is all we can ask. Share the shoreline.”
