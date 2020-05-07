TRAVERSE CITY — Frosty weather is in the forecast and that has local fruit growers anxious about their orchards.
Some local experts suggest a slow start this spring may actually position the region well enough during the coming days of expected cold conditions.
“Everything is still in bud,” said Isaiah Wunsch, of Wunsch Farms on Old Mission Peninsula.
“Some of the blossoms have broken out of the bud but haven’t fully opened. We call that tight clusters,” he said.
Wunsch said that’s where his farm’s sweet cherries are right now, but tart cherries are still somewhat dormant on the small peninsula that juts out into Grand Traverse Bay. That means the tarts likely could handle a cold snap, but the sweets may be more susceptible to any cold temperatures, he said.
“We are hoping this is the last week we have freezing temps because even though it’s been a cool week, we are seeing some development on the trees,” Wunsch said.
However, continued cold conditions next week — when the buds are expected to burst into bloom — could result in greater chances of crop damage, he said.
“It’s enough to make me nervous but we aren’t too worried yet,” Wunsch said.
The conditions are similar in nearby Leelanau County, said Nikki Rothwell, coordinator at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station.
Tuesday night already brought cold temperatures — down to 27 degrees in some spots — and many growers ran their frost fans overnight, she said.
Rothwell said sweet cherries are in early bud burst in Leelanau County while tart cherries still have green tips. Conditions are about two weeks behind the region’s typical growing schedule, she said.
On the other side of the bay in Antrim County, grower Jack King at King Orchards in Central Lake said they also ran their wind towers Tuesday night. That equipment is only really needed on frosty nights with still, clear skies, he said.
Otherwise, he said the region is uniquely primed to survive springtime cold spells.
“Just a little bit of wind can bring the warm air off Lake Michigan and that really is the horticultural magic we have here,” King said.
Overnight cloud cover also helps insulate daytime’s warmth in the atmosphere, he said.
Right now King figures his orchards can tolerate temperatures down to around 26 or 27 degrees with a 10-percent kill rate given the trees’ budding progress. That could mean even snow won’t matter too much, he said.
“Snow is all right, but it’s those cold temps.”
Rothwell said some fruit growers may choose to battle frost by running their irrigation systems through the cold overnights, while others may use frost fans to protect the trees’ buds. Other techniques include using nutrient sprays or cutting grass and weeds low to increase soil’s ability to retain daytime heat, she said.
“Hopefully we’ll get through it without any damage, but we won’t know until it’s over,” Rothwell said. “Everyone’s got to wait and see. It’s multiple days of a pattern of cold weather.”
“Mother’s Day freezes are not that unusual, though,” she said.
National Weather Service scientists have called for sub-freezing low temperatures — with accompanying heightened chances for a damaging hard frost — from Thursday through Monday night.
A hard frost happens when both the air and the ground freezes, typically after at least four consecutive hours at 28 degrees or lower.
There’s even a 30-percent chance of snow showers on Friday, according to the forecast.
“It’s going to be pretty drastic, pretty unusual for even the daytime highs,” said Andy Sullivan, NWS meteorologist.
Thursday’s regional weather forecast calls for a possible high of 47 degrees, followed by 36 degrees on Friday, 42 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, 39 degrees on Monday and 48 degrees Tuesday.
Sullivan said this week’s predicted daytime high temperatures will be between 20 and 30 degrees below normal conditions, while overnight lows will be more than 15 degrees below normal. That goes through Tuesday next week, Sullivan said.
“We’re going to have more of those cold nights in the coming days,” he said.
Temperatures may climb into the 50s by Wednesday next week, but Sullivan said that overall, the next two weeks will be chilly.
Wunsch said he hopes next week warms up at least enough for honeybees to leave their hives and pollinate the cherry blooms expected to blossom.
