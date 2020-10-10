81, of Lake Leelanau, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Munson Medical Center. A mass will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 at St. Mary's Church of Lake Leelanau with visitation prior, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the rosary on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Arrangements are with Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation…