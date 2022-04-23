Boating safety
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boating safety class from 5:30-9 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7.
Ages 12 and older may learn about emergency procedures, navigation and charting. Cost is $15 and includes the book and certificate.
Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 3 to register.
Color Run
ELK RAPIDS — The Color Run 5K starts at 5 p.m. May 20 at Cherryland Middle School.
Entry is $15 per student and $25 for others before May 4. Contact: adevogel@erschools.com.
Bike to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents the Bike and Roll to School Day at 7 a.m. May 4. Local students are encouraged to walk or bike to their school.
Register a school at saferoutesmichigan.org/bike-to-school-day.
Support group
INTERLOCHEN — Healing Private Wounds, a Cadillac nonprofit, offers a recovery group from 5:30-7 p.m. May 4 at Interlochen Public Library.
Sexual abuse survivors are invited to address their experiences. The group meets for 10 weeks.
Registration: 231-846-4495.
Thursday playgroup
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie hosts the 5toONE Playgroup from 10-11:30 a.m. May 5 and 19.
Adults are required to wear masks. Register a child for free at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Speakeasy 148
TRAVERSE CITY — Speakeasy 148 opens at 6 p.m. May 5-7 on the lower level of Old Town Playhouse.
Enjoy appetizers, two drinks and entertainment for $25. Purchase tickets online or call 231-947-2210.
Play reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre concludes its reading series with "Lungs" at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
A $20 donation is suggested. parallel45.org
Novelist gives talk
TRAVERSE CITY — George Saunders presents his book "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain" at 7 p.m. May 5 via livestream.
Virtual tickets are $10.50 via the National Writers Series website.
'Chicago' musical
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents the musical "Chicago" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from May 5 through June 4. A matinee showing begins at 2 p.m. Sundays starting May 8.
Prices are $28 per adult, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Sale for Haiti
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Perennial and Plant Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Native shrubs, potted geraniums, hanging baskets and more are available.
The event is sponsored by the Grand Traverse District United Methodist Church Volunteers in Mission Haiti Team. Proceeds support ongoing work in Mizak, Haiti.
Health education
GAYLORD — Northern Michigan Regional Entity hosts the "Bridging the Gap" mental health education event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Treetops Resort.
Lunch, entertainment and resources are available. Register with a local clubhouse, community mental health facility or drop-in center by May 6. More information: 833-285-0050.
Scholarship opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Michigan Education Association-Retired and TBA Credit Union offer scholarships to current seniors of public high schools in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties.
Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an active MEA or MEA-Retired member and must plan to attend a Michigan public college or university. Four students will obtain $1,000.
High school counseling offices can provide applications, or contact dipisaka@yahoo.com. Submissions are due May 6.
Debt relief grants
LANSING — LAFCU accepts entries for its Pathway to Financial Transformation Essay Contest until May 6.
Michigan residents may submit a one-page essay about how they aim to create a financial road map. Three winners each receive up to $2,500 for any outstanding debts. lafcu.com/ptft.
Student artwork displayed
LUDINGTON — "WSESD Creative Stars" exhibition is displayed May 6-28 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The show features artwork from West Shore Educational Service District students.
The opening reception goes from 3-7 p.m. May 6. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Art walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Art Walk goes from 4-7 p.m. May 6. My Secret Stash, Cherry Republic, Crooked Tree Arts Center and other businesses host artists and musicians during the event.
Drawing exhibit
NORTHPORT — The Quick Draw Exhibit opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. May 6 at the Village Arts Building. Meet the artists and models.
All drawings are completed in 20 minutes or less. View the exhibition through May 15.
Community theater
GRAYLING — A production of "Steel Magnolias" begins at 7 p.m. May 6-7 and 4:30 p.m. May 8 at AuSable Artisan Village.
Tickets are $20 each at ticketstripe.com/magnoliasAAV2. Box office: 989-745-6096.
Safety courses
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office offers an ORV safety course May 7 and a boater safety class May 14 in the Cheboygan County Commissioners Room.
Both classes are open to ages 12 and older and go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a lunch.
Create a Michigan DNR account and sign up at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com. Questions: 231-627-8888.
Planting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District invites volunteers to the Hickory Meadows work bee from 9 a.m. to noon May 7. Meet at the Randolph Street trailhead.
Help plant native seedlings, improve the trail and remove garlic mustard. Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network partners with the GTCD for this event.
Email trails@gtcd.org to sign up.
Bluegrass concert
LUDINGTON — Grammy-nominated bluegrass band The Special Consensus performs at 7 p.m. May 7 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.com. Pay $25 at the door.
Navigation course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers the Marine Navigation/GPS Charting class from 5-9 p.m. May 10. Learn to interpret a nautical chart, basic GPS skills and basic coastal piloting techniques.
Cost is $15 and includes plotting tools. Register by May 8: diannewalk48@gmail.com.
MDOT seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public comments on proposed changes to a programmatic agreement for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act review process.
The Federal Highway Administration created the agreement with the Michigan State Preservation Office, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, tribal nations and MDOT.
Comments are due May 8. Submit to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or MDOT Environmental Services Section at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909. Contact: 517-335-4381.
Educator grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union offers the 2022 Roots in Education grant. Twenty five teachers receive $1,000 each for school supplies, online learning or other educational items.
Nominate a preschool through 12th grade educator until May 8 at LMCU.org/TeacherGrant.
M-37 resurfacing
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins resurfacing work May 9 on M-37 from north of Peninsula Drive to the northern end of the highway. This covers a little more than 17 miles.
One lane of alternating traffic is maintained throughout the project, which is expected to end April 19.
Senior Action Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan recognizes Senior Action Week from May 9-13.
Legislators host a livestream event at 11 a.m. May 11, Older Michiganders Day. They discuss issues impacting Michigan's older adults.
Access the Zoom at https://bit.ly/3JhyjfL. Meeting ID: 848 1128 4381 and Passcode: 228183. Join via phone by calling 1-301-715-8592.
'Wander' exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents the "Wander" exhibition from May 10 through June 6. View works by Kristen Egan and Cody Miller.
Health training
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health offers the Adult Mental Health First Aid session May 10 and the Youth Mental Health First Aid May 11 at the Gateway Center. Both are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost is $50 per session. Space is limited. Contact Beth.Burke@nlcmh.org to register.
Artist talk
FRANKFORT — Stories That Heal Artistic Director Molly Sturges discusses her work at 2 p.m. May 10 at the Oliver Arts Center.
Stories That Heal is a community wellness project involving music and storytelling.
Italian cooking
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative hosts a virtual cooking class at 6 p.m. May 10.
Rad.ish Street Food owners Lisa and Ryan Moberly teach participants how to make a vegan Italian dinner. Tickets are $10 each at Eventbrite.com.
Cold-case investigator speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Cold-case investigator Paul Holes presents "Unmasked: My Life Solving America's Cold Cases" at 7 p.m. May 10 at City Opera House.
His book was published in April. Find livestream tickets through the National Writers Series website, or in-person seats at cityoperahouse.org.
Arts open house
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts an open house from 4-6 p.m. May 11 at the new clay studio.
The studio also seeks donations of clean, clear quart and pint size plastic containers. Drop off items from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Literacy event
BELLAIRE — Family Literacy Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. May 12 at Bellaire Public Library. The evening includes dinner, stories and activities.
Admission is free, but registration is required at bellairelibrary.org. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Submissions are accepted until May 13 for the Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Each artist may create one or two small prayer flags in any material.
This is part of the show "Flags," displayed from May 28 through Aug. 18. GlenArborArt.org
Run for Ukraine
TRAVERSE CITY — Westwoods Elementary PTO hosts a 5K and 1-mile run May 14 at the school. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Donations support Ukraine.
Al-Anon convention
TRAVERSE CITY — The 50th annual Michigan Al-Anon/Alateen Convention occurs from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 via Zoom.
The event is free, but donations can be sent to Michigan AFG, Inc. at P.O. Box 980174 in Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198. miafg.org
Tombstone cleaning
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts a tombstone cleaning at 11 a.m. May 14 at Oakwood Cemetery.
The group serves Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Emmet, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Center waives admission
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. May through October.
Families are invited during the "Families Reaching for Educational Excellence" program.
Plant sale
TRAVERSE CITY — A plant sale is open from noon to 4 p.m. May 14 at Farm Club. Browse vegetables, flowers and herbs for purchase. The sale also occurs May 21 and 28.
House concert
CADILLAC — The winter/spring 2022 Gopherwood Concerts series concludes with Michael Clem at 7 p.m. May 14 at 4320 E. 46 Road. Face masks are required.
Advanced tickets are $7 for youth and $15 for adults at Horizon Books or the After 26 Depot Cafe.
World Music Series begins
ROGERS CITY — Presque Isle District Library kicks off its World Music Series with Motown Eagles at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at Rogers Theater.
The series continues May 21 with La Compagnie Musical Troupe, which shares songs about life on the Great Lakes.
Tickets are $10 per person. Box office: 989-734-2477.
Wine walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Girl Wine Walk begins at 11 a.m. May 15 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort.
The event includes a 3K hike with wine tastings along the trail. Food and music are also available. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Smith Family Breast Health Center.
Tickets are $50 each at Eventbrite.com.
Community concert
FRANKFORT — Local project Stories That Heal presents a community concert and dialogue at 4 p.m. May 15 at the Garden Theater.
The free performance is followed by an interactive discussion.
Art due May 15
GLEN ARBOR — Artists may submit works for the "Unconditional PRIDE Artists PopUP + Demo" until May 15.
Glen Arbor Arts Center collaborated with Up North Pride to present the June 4 event, which is part of the center's "6ft Apart Art" outdoor series.
Entry is free. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Submissions are accepted for the Soo Film Festival, which takes place Sept. 14-18.
Categories include fiction, feature, documentary and short films. Work from the Great Lakes region is preferred, though filmmakers may hail from anywhere in the world.
Entry is $20 through May 15 at FilmFreeway.com/SooFilmFestival.
Parkinson's forum
TRAVERSE CITY — This year's Parkinson's Summer Forum takes place May 26 at the Hagerty Center.
University of Michigan Assistant Professor Kara Wyant presents the keynote "Medications and Movement." Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist Andrew Cole speaks on "Movement and Parkinson's." Other local and national exhibitors participate in this event.
Register by May 17 at pnntc.org.
Polenta dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella hosts Polenta Night at 6 p.m. May 17. Enjoy dinner and a zero-proof cocktail menu.
Cost is $50 per person, $25 for kids under 12. Proceeds support the Community Youth Mental Health Awareness Campaign.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 19 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni may attend.
Reading series
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre continues its play reading series with “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
A $20 donation is suggested. Find tickets at parallel45.org/reading-series-2022.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Fulfillament begins at 7 p.m. May 19 at City Opera House. Five locals tell their stories.
A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member who needs help to get their idea started.
Tickets are $15 at cityoperahouse.org. Pay $18 at the door.
Barn Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Women's Club hosts its Barn Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Historic Fowler Barn, 6782 Center Road.
Items include small furniture, toys, linens, home decor, sports equipment and more. Profits go to financial grants for nonprofits in the Grand Traverse area.
Spring Swap Meet
BUCKLEY — The Spring Swap Meet is May 20-21 at the Buckley Old Engine Show grounds. Bring tractors, engines, steam equipment and antique car parts to sell or trade.
Admission is free; donations are welcome. More information: 231-499-6574.
Wine run
CEDAR — French Valley Vineyard hosts the Wine Run 5K at 9 a.m. Aug. 14.
Entry is $20 until May 21 at runsignup.com.
Coast Guard presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow Chapter hosts the Traverse City Coast Guard at 11 a.m. May 21 at First Christian Church.
Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Call for donations
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks donations for its upcoming Arts and Treasures Sale. Accepted items include vintage jewelry, pottery, sculptures, frames, prints, arts and crafts books and collectibles.
Drop off items from noon to 4 p.m. May 21-22 and noon to 7 p.m. May 25. The sale is May 27-29 at the Village Arts Building.
Spring Pumpkin Pedal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Pumpkin Pedal is May 22 at Jolly Pumpkin. Ride a 40-mile or 20-mile route around Old Mission Peninsula.
Register for free beginning at 11:30 a.m. Rides leave at noon.
Classical concert
CHEBOYGAN — Axiom Brass performs at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Cheboygan Opera House. Their 2 p.m. event introduces kids to brass instruments.
Concert tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Cherry Queen applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites women ages 19-25 to apply for the National Cherry Queen Program by May 23.
Applications must include sponsors, a one-page resume, a high-resolution headshot photograph, a one-page biography and an unedited video.
Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Stellar Cellar Dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Stellar Cellar Dinner is served at 6 p.m. May 24 at Trattoria Stella.
Cost is $150 and includes eight courses with 11 Left Foot Charley wines. Seating is limited. stellatc.com/special-events/
Wedding expo
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wedding Expo goes from 4-7 p.m. May 25 at City Opera House. Vendors include Eagle Entertainment, Shift Chiropractic, Bubbles and Brews and others.
Admission is $15 at the door, with part of the proceeds going to Cherryland Humane Society.
Spring brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative's "Delectable Spring Brunch" cooking class begins at 6 p.m. May 26. Learn how to make crepes, frittata and scones during this virtual event.
Tickets are $10 per person at Eventbrite.com.
Arts and Treasures Sale
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Arts and Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27-28 and noon to 3 p.m. May 29 at the Village Arts Building.
Outdoor exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts the Clothesline Exhibit from May 28 through Aug. 18. This year's outdoor show features prayer flags.
Arts and crafts shows
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 2022 arts and crafts shows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, July 16 and Sept. 3.
Artisans may find applications at elkrapidschamber.org.
Classical education speaker
PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School concludes its "Defend Us in Battle: Classical Education and the Future of America" speaker series at 4 p.m. May 29 at Grand Unity Event Center.
Author Anthony Esolen presents "Rebuilding Culture through Classical Education." The talk occurs during the school's commencement activities.
---
Aldo Leopold Festival
HESSEL — The annual Aldo Leopold Festival is June 1-5 in the Les Cheneaux Island's area of the Upper Peninsula.
Activities include paddle trips, birding excursions, presentations on nature topics, forest bathing, family-friendly events and more. Day passes are $45. Some activities cost extra.
Register and see the full events schedule at aldoleopoldfestival.org.
Arts grants
LANSING — Michigan Arts and Culture Council offers grants to arts and culture organizations, cities and municipalities and nonprofits.
Options include the Operational Support Grant, Project Support Grant, New Leaders Grant and Capital Improvement Grant. Applications are due June 1.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Library hosts its book sale June 2-5 at Traverse Area District Library.
Less Cancer Bike Ride
TRAVERSE CITY — The Less Cancer Bike Ride kicks off with a free concert June 3. The Steel Wheels perform at 7 p.m. at Mt. Holiday.
People are invited to ride their bikes anytime through July 4. Entry is $25 at bikereg.com/lesscancer.
Barn market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Barn Market- A Vintage and Makers Market goes from 4-8 p.m. June 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds.
Admission is $10 for Friday and Saturday and $5 for Saturday at the gate. The Red Dresser Barn Market hosts this annual event.
Lighthouse race
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts the Rock the Light 5K race at 9 a.m. June 4 at the Leelanau State Park Trailhead.
Run or walk in person, or complete the 5K anytime through Nov. 30. Entry is $25 at RunSignup.com. Questions: 231-499-1787.
Preservation work event
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy hosts the Preserve Work Bee and Picnic from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 at the Johnson Preserve.
Volunteers should RSVP to 231-775-3631 or calc@calc-landtrust.org.
Outdoor art display
GLEN ARBOR — The "Unconditional PRIDE Artists PopUP + Demo" is displayed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The center collaborated with Up North Pride to present the event, which is part of the center's "6ft Apart Art" outdoor series.
Quartet performs
CHEBOYGAN — The "Chamberfest Cheboygan" series continues with Escher String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Spring carnival
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South presents a spring carnival from 3-7 p.m. June 5. Activities include live music, raffle, face painting, cornhole and more.
Proceeds support Project Feed the Kids, a nonprofit that provides food for families on weekends.
Wreaths Across America display
BOYNE CITY — The Chief Shawano Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 at Veterans Park.
The display aims to honor veterans and educate visitors about soldiers' experiences. Admission is free.
Church auction
WILLIAMSBURG — The United Methodist Church hosts an online silent auction from June 8-15. Proceeds benefit church ministries and community programs.
Bid until 10 p.m. June 15 at https://charityauction.bid/WilliamsburgUMC.
Thai cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers the Thai cooking course at 6 p.m. June 9.
Chef Nancy Allen presents recipes for Thai dishes like coconut curry. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.com.
Golf fundraiser
BEULAH — Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County hosts a golf outing June 11 at Crystal Lake Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at 9 a.m.
Raffle tickets are $5. Golf and dinner is $75 per person. Proceeds support the nonprofit. Sign up at benziehabitat.org or send checks to P.O. Box 53 in Frankfort, MI 49635.
Questions: 231-882-4061.
Foodie festival
LELAND — The Leland Wine and Food Festival returns June 11 at the Leland Lodge.
Sample local beer and wines from Leelanau Peninsula wineries. Food vendors and live music are available.
Adults pay $30 at mynorthtickets.com, or $40 at the event. Tickets include a glass and two tasting tokens.
Volunteer training
EMPIRE — A Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore volunteer training starts at 1 p.m. June 11 at Empire Town Hall.
Strawberry Social
WILLIAMSBURG — The annual Strawberry Social is served from 3:30-7 p.m. June 11 at the United Methodist Church.
Drive through to receive items, or eat outside. Music and yard games are also available. Admission is by donation.
This event occurs with a silent auction. Bid until June 15 at https://charityauction.bid/WilliamsburgUMC.
Art event
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Art Walk is June 15. A sculpture dedication ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Park. Ribbon cuttings take place at each new sculpture.
Rummage sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual rummage sale goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 and 9 a.m. to noon June 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Proceeds fund church projects on the building and property.
Craft fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority hosts the Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18.
Artists display their works along Union Street and in Lay Park in the Old Town District.
Cemetery tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 18.
Participants are invited to lunch at a local restaurant after the event. The chapter serves Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Emmet and Leelanau counties.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
The Father Fred Foundation benefits from this program until July 3. The grocery store plans to double match purchased cards June 18.
Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Nature Fest
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids hosts Nature Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Veterans Memorial Park. Families are invited to meet regional leaders and organizations with environmentally-focused projects.
Rock concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs presents a free rock concert for local veterans and their families at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The show features Creedence Revived and Amelia Airharts.
Pickup tickets and show proof of veteran status at the VA, Leelanau Sands Casino or Turtle Creek Casino. gtcveterans.com
Anniversary ride
GLEN ARBOR — The Cyclery celebrates 10 years with a bike ride at 3 p.m. June 23 along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Everyone is welcome to this 10-mile ride.
Wine, live music, giveaways and more are available afterward at M22 Glen Arbor and the Cyclery.
The bike shop is part of the Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District.
Wind ensemble performs
CHEBOYGAN — WindSync is in concert at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at Cheboygan Opera House. This show is part of the "Chamberfest Cheboygan series.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Porch Parade Contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites community members to participate in the Porch Parade Contest from July 2-9.
Consumers Energy staff votes and awards the home with the best use of cherries. The winner receives downtown gift certificates. Sign up before June 25 at cherryfestival.org.
Evening on River Street
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents Evening on River Street from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays from June 29 through Aug. 10. Live music and kids' activities are available.
---
Host an artist
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association invites local property owners to host an artist for the Plein Air Paint Out July 15-16. Artists paint outdoor scenes during that weekend.
Contact northportartsforall@gmail.com to host an artist. Interested artists may sign up at northportartsassociation.org.
Farm market event
ELLSWORTH — Friske Farm Market hosts Friske Freedom Fest from noon to 5 p.m. July 2. Activities include live music, petting zoo, face painting, duck races, food trucks and other family-friendly games.
Admission is $20 at friske.com.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
The Father Fred Foundation benefits from this program until July 3. Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Gallery exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the "Vulnerable Beings" exhibition from July 6 to Aug. 6. The show features works by Melissa Helene, Julie Kradel and Melonie Steffes.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center staff accepts submissions for its "Vessels" exhibition through July 13.
Art pieces are displayed Aug. 26 through Oct. 27. Apply at glenarborart.org.
Family music weekend
EAST JORDAN — Up North Busker Fest is scheduled from July 15-16.
The Tommy Tropic show begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Grandview Medical Care Facility. Acrobatics and a light show starts at 9 p.m. at West Side Park, the former boat launch.
Entertainment is available from noon until after dark Saturday. The lineup includes juggler Chet Mitchell, face painter and balloon artist Julie Wright, comedy stunt show "Manny Mayhem, the Motor City Maniac" and more.
Local DAR anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter celebrates its anniversary at 11 a.m. July 16 at First Christian Church.
Bring an old family recipe and that dish for attendees to share. Recipes go into a cookbook. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Trio performs
CHEBOYGAN — The "Chamberfest Cheboygan" series continues with the Hermitage Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at the Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention is scheduled for July 17 at Shanty Creek Resort.
Art fair
GLEN ARBOR — The annual Glen Lake Woman's Club Art Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. The juried event features pottery, paintings, textiles and other pieces for purchase.
All proceeds support Glen Lake Community Schools student scholarship program.
Film screening
BOYNE CITY — The Boyne Heritage Center sponsors a film screening of "Young Hemingway- The Path to Paris" at 8 p.m. July 21 at the Performing Arts Center.
---
Nursing student scholarship
BELLAIRE — The Helen Marker Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to students residing in Antrim County or Antrim County school district who are enrolled in a nursing program.
Applicants must submit a one-page letter detailing their educational goals and financial need as well as the completed application form.
Three letters of recommendation should be sent to the scholarship committee at P.O. Box 943 in Bellaire, MI 49615 or helenmarkerscholarship@gmail.com.
Learn more about the award at helenmarkerscholarship.com.
Downtown sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority hosts the Street Sale from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 on Front Street, between Union and Park streets.
Golf classic
BRIMLEY — The annual Lake State Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Wild Bluff Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins with a shotgun at 9 a.m.
Entry is $160 per person or $640 per team. Proceeds support Lake Superior State University and Laker Athletics.
Contact: 906-635-6219; foundation@lssu.edu.
Wind quintet concert
CHEBOYGAN — The "Chamberfest Cheboygan" music series concludes with Imani Winds at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Opera House.
Tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Box office: 231-627-5432.
Bike tour
BOYNE CITY — The Pedal, Pig and Pint Bike Tour is set Aug. 7.
Orchestra concert
EAST JORDAN — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Theater program
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House accepts registrants for its Take It From The Top Broadway Intensive, which occurs Aug. 15-19.
Students ages 9 and older learn dancing, acting and music techniques from professional teaching artists. At the end of the program, participants showcase their work in a live performance. cityoperahouse.org/tiftt.
Engine show
BUCKLEY — The Buckley Old Engine Show is Aug. 18-21. View engines, cars, trucks and other equipment.
Admission is $10 per adult each day, or $25 for a four-day pass. Youth ages 15 and younger are free.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter meets at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at First Christian Church. DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer gives a presentation.
The chapter serves Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Emmet, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Contact: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Polka festival
CEDAR — The Cedar Polka Fest takes place Aug. 25-28. Guests can enjoy food and beverages and entertainment from Thursday through Sunday.
Vendor market
CEDAR — The Craft Fair and Farmers Market opens at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Cedar Rail Depot during the Cedar Polka Fest.
Potential vendors can contact info@cedarpolkafest.org.
---
Nonprofit fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts its fourth annual Community Fundraiser Exhibit from Sept. 10-30. The event benefits Parallel 45 Theatre, a local nonprofit.
Lighthouse celebration
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse celebrates 70 years Sept. 10 via Zoom.
Contact: info@grandtraverselighthouse.com.
--
Weather presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts Greg Bird at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at First Christian Church.
Bird presents about storm preparedness and bad weather in Michigan. Questions: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
---
Beekeeping program
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow chapter hosts a beekeeping program at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at First Christian Church.
The speaker is Suzette Cooley Sanborn. More details: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
Lighthouse race
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum continues the virtual Rock the Light 5K until Nov. 30.
Participants may choose their route and when to complete it. Entry is $25 at RunSignup.com.
Call for submissions
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University accepts submissions for its 2023 Banished Words List. People can suggest words or phrases that are misused, overused, ineffective or irritating.
Entries are due by 8 a.m. Nov. 30 at lssu.edu/banishedwords.
