Cyclists on the Traverse Area Recreation Trail were encouraged to stop for a coffee break at Cuppa Joe Eastside in Traverse City and to end their journey with afternoon libations at Stone Hound Brewing Co. in Williamsburg during the East Side Fun Ride. In partnership with local cycling nonprofit Norte, Cuppa Joe organized the event this spring to invigorate east-side businesses and reconnect neighbors after a challenging year. Photos by Daniel Fortune. 

