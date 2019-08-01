THOMPSONVILLE — A village-owned storage building in Thompsonville that has been the target of graffiti will over the next couple of months become a welcoming mural.
The project is being funded by a $10,000 Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) grant funded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Traverse City street artist Chase Hunt will paint the building on all four sides, turning it into a gateway to the village's residential area rather than an eyesore, said Lisa Leedy, executive director of the Alliance for Economic success.
The Alliance, an economic development organization that serves Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties, applied for the grant on behalf of the village.
The building is prepped and ready to go, Leedy said. Hunt, who collaborated with John Jarosz to paint the iconic downtown Traverse City mural, will take ideas given to him by the village and paint those using a free form style. Ideas include things like the history of the rail line, area trails and more.
NEP grants are given to housing-oriented projects that beautify neighborhoods or enhance housing or public amenities. MSHDA awarded $1.4 million in the 2019 third and fourth funding round.
