TRAVERSE CITY – Huskies and Gladiators and Bears.
Dorothy won't be the only one saying 'Oh my!'
Three area standouts, three Washington Huskies and two MLB draft picks highlight the Great Lakes Resorters led by Steve Cutter in this summer's Northwoods League Michigan Pod round-robin season at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. The rosters of the Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears were announced on Thursday ahead of the team’s first full practices.
A slew of talent from every region in America highlight the Dune Bears led by Alex O'Donnell, in his first-season as a head coach at any level after graduating from Mercyhurst University.
Cutter comes to the Resorters with a wealth of baseball experience at multiple levels. He’s the head coach at North Muskegon High School and also the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes Summer Baseball league. Both seasons were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I told 30-some kids in March that their seasons were over. As a college coach, I told another 30-some kids their season's over,” Cutter said. “So to be able to tell 30-some kids that we're gonna play baseball this year was really amazing so it's really cool.”
Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) and Joe Muzljakovich (TC St. Francis), a pair of Wayne State standouts; and Cooper Peterson (TC St. Francis) from Hillsdale, become the first area ballplayers to play full-time at Turtle Creek stadium in years.
As for Peterson and Cutter, their relationship isn’t anything new.
Peterson played under Cutter last season in Muskegon. That season, Cutter was the pitching coach for the Clippers. Peterson caught.
So naturally, Peterson remembers what being a part of the battery was like.
Both former Glads made a run at a state championship in 2017. Muzljakovich posted a 10-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 102 strikeouts as a junior while Peterson batted .330 with three home runs. Zimmerman, Muzljakovich’s teammate at Wayne State was a first-team Collegiate Baseball High School All-American during that season he hit .653 with 47 RBIs.
Casey Wila, an assistant at Aquinas, and Hayden Modaff join Cutter as assistant coaches. In total 15 players and coaches have ties to baseball teams at Michigan colleges to make the Resorters truly from the Great Lakes.
Especially Seth Halvorsen.
Halvorsen picked up a wealth of accolades in Minnesota high school baseball including Minnesota’s “Mr. Baseball” in 2018. He moved on to play collegiately at Missouri after being drafted the summer prior by the Minnesota Twins in the 30th round.
He joins Will Simpson, who was a freshman last year at Washington drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th-round of the 2019 MLB draft after a standout high school career at Skyline High School in Washington. Of the five members of the Washington Huskies between the two expansion teams, three are on the Resorters.
Cutter said the entire roster took just five days to put together.
“Normally when I build rosters, it's about three months and it's fairly easy,” Cutter said. “We had a short period of time and we also had a lot of players that wanted to play because they're cancelled so we had a huge pool to pick from.”
The Dune Bears are on the opposite side of locality.
Led by O'Donnell who was finishing his senior year at this point last season at Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania, the Dune Bears feature several bats from several east coast schools – including O’Donnell’s own. Before the coronavirus pandemic put the Kokomo Jackrabbits season in limbo, O’Donnell was set to be an assistant coach with them this summer.
“I kind of knew towards the latter half of my career that I was going to be involved in coaching whatever that looks like,” O’Donnell said. “I always had a passion and I was always excited to share my knowledge and share my experiences with you guys so it's just this is a great opportunity.”
Players come from nearly every corner of the nation with their fair share of pro-prospects.
Another Huskie, Braiden Ward, was set to be a junior in this spring’s PAC-12 campaign but instead highlights the Dune Bears. Ward was a standout at El Capitan High School in California, ranked the No. 53 overall prospect from California and No. 12 shortstop by Perfect Game USA after hitting .476 with 29 stolen bases.
Ward played for the New York Yankees International Scout Team in the Goodwill Series in Australia, as well as fall ball with the Florida Marlins Scout Team.
“I'm gonna be able to learn a lot from these guys as well as they're gonna be learning from me,” O’Donnell said.
Full rosters for both teams with all 60 players are viewable on the Northwoods League website.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters open the summer July 1 against the Resorters.
