ADRIAN — Andrea Frary didn't think she would be at the women's wrestling state championships when she first stepped on the mat as a freshman.
As a senior, she left Adrian College a third place finisher in the 184-pound bracket at the women's state championships on Sunday.
Frary fell to eventual state state champion Kailyn Garret in the semifinals before defeating Monroe's Avery Drake by fall in 47 seconds to take third.
Frary has been wrestling with the Titans since she was a freshman and missed the first women's state finals because of an injury as a junior.
The senior is the first female Titan to place at the state finals and first to participate in the two years since it began.
"What is really cool is when she started she was brand new, she had never wrestled before," Titans head coach Rusty Nyland said. "She didn't do it for states, she did it because she wanted to do it."
Nyland said they have been working on Frary's mental edge and she said it helped on Sunday.
She pinned Flint Kearsley's Angelina Colley in 43 seconds in the first round and Caro's Kaiya Rowan in 41 seconds to reach the semis.
"I stepped on the mat on the first day I thought I would quit but I just kept showing up," she said of her journey. "At first I thought it was just something fun and then it got serious. I really love this sport."
