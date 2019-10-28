PREP FOOTBALL

Playoff schedules

DIVISION 1

Hudsonville (6-3) at TC West (7-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Midland Dow (6-3) at TC Central (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Lake City (6-3) at Glen Lake (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Harbor Springs (6-3) at Charlevoix (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Houghton Lake (6-3) at TC St. Francis (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Montabella (5-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

8-PLAYER, DIV. 1

Brimley (5-4) at Suttons Bay (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Gaylord St. Mary (4-5) at Pellston (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Mesick (7-2) at Kingston (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

8-PLAYER, DIV. 2

Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Wyoming Tri-unity (5-4) at Onekama (6-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

