PREP FOOTBALL
Playoff schedules
DIVISION 1
Hudsonville (6-3) at TC West (7-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Midland Dow (6-3) at TC Central (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Lake City (6-3) at Glen Lake (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Harbor Springs (6-3) at Charlevoix (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Houghton Lake (6-3) at TC St. Francis (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Montabella (5-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
8-PLAYER, DIV. 1
Brimley (5-4) at Suttons Bay (9-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Gaylord St. Mary (4-5) at Pellston (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Mesick (7-2) at Kingston (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
8-PLAYER, DIV. 2
Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Wyoming Tri-unity (5-4) at Onekama (6-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.
