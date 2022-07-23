Estate tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers estate tours at 11 a.m. some Mondays and Fridays this summer. Explore the vineyard, inn, centennial barn and wine cave. Learn more at blackstarfarms.com/tours.
Arts fair
FRANKFORT — The Congregational Summer Assembly’s annual Arts and Crafts Fair is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at Assembly Ball Field, 2128 Pilgrim Highway. Items include woodwork pieces, kids’ books, handmade soaps, jewelry and more. The Cottage Treasures Sale and a silent auction occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the CSA building, next to the fair. The Crystal View Cafe, 2175 Pilgrim Highway, is open for takeout from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids class
KEWADIN — A kid’s cooking class starts at 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Pine Hill Nursery. Space is limited. Cost is $5 per child. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Bayou fundraiserELBERTA — Grow Benzie hosts its Benzie Bayou: Blues and Zydeco Fundraiser from 4-11 p.m. July 29 at 1120 Furnace St. Blues artist Thornetta Davis is the headliner. Bring blankets and chairs and listen to music throughout the day. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Admission is $25 per adult, $10 per youth ages 13-18 until midnight July 27. Questions: 231-882-9510; info@growbenzie.org.
Beatles tribute show
GAYLORD — Dig a Pony presents a Beatles tribute show at 7 p.m. July 27 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort. This is part of the Sojourn Summer Concert Series. Bring chairs, food and beverages to this outdoor concert. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-370-7873.
‘Survival’ program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the Summer Reading Program Finale “Survival Island” at 11 a.m. July 28 at Richardi Park.
Games and lunch are provided. Prizes go to the top readers. Register at bellairelibrary.org.
Wine tasting event
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts the “Top-Tier Wine Tasting” at noon and 2 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 2. Menu includes five local wines alongside a charcuterie box.
Tickets are $37 for wine and snacks, or $25 for wine only. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Winery concert
SUTTONS BAY — Djangophonique performs at 6 p.m. July 29 at Mawby as part of the Summer Sounds Series.
Tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older and include a glass of wine. Guests may bring a picnic.
River festival
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area’s Riverfest 2022 goes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cedar River Lodge, Shanty Creek Resort.
The Steve Stargardt Trio performs music throughout the evening. Guests can enjoy a strolling dinner, live auction and more. An online auction is open until 9 p.m. Aug. 26.
Tickets are $75. Learn more at grassriver.org/riverfest-2022.html.
Leelanau Grown tickets
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Children’s Center hosts Leelanau Grown from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31 at Aurora Cellars.
The evening features a strolling farm-to-table meal, wine tasting and music by Elizabeth Landry for $125. Proceeds support the Leland children’s center.
Meal program funding
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an education budget into law that includes per-pupil funding for 10 Cents A Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms, implemented by the Michigan Department of Education.
The budget contains $9.3 million for the program for fiscal year 2023.
The initiative provides schools, early childhood education centers and other organizations with match funding up to 10 cents per meal to purchase Michigan-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
