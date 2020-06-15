Post-tropical depression Cristobal crossed over Lake Superior last Wednesday, making it the first ever tropical or post-tropical cyclone recorded over the great lake in 170 years of records kept by the National Weather Service.
The NWS has tracked nearly 1900 Atlantic tropical/post-tropical cyclones in that time, and fewer than 50 have crossed the Great Lakes. They've mostly traveled over lakes Erie, Huron and Ontario -- never over Superior.
The unusual storm originated in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Amanda, and killed dozens of people before weakening, re-forming, and heading across the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Cristobal.
When Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on June 7, it was the second earliest tropical storm on record to do so. After pounding the state with rain and storm surges, the system took an unusual path towards the Upper Midwest.
"We just had the right kind of setup with a deep trough over the central U.S. and a strong ridge over the East," said Don Rolfson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Marquette. "They were set up in the right way to bring the remnant storm due north from Louisiana."
Rolfson said Cristobal broke June low-pressure records as it passed through the Marquette area Wednesday morning, along with high wind (a peak gust of 50 knots) at Stannard Rock Lighthouse.
"It's very unusual to see a wind that high from a non-thunderstorm event," he said.
As weird as Cristobal's path was, it's hard to say whether it's linked to human-caused climate change, or whether climate change means more tropical cyclones over Lake Superior.
Not only is it inherently hard to link any individual event to long-term climate trends, tropical cyclone trends (past and predicted) are especially complicated.
Climate models predict that in the future, man-made warming should decrease the number of tropical cyclones while making them stronger. Warming will make it harder for the tropical cyclones to form in the first place, but when they do, they'll be more powerful.
There is scientific consensus on these global predictions, but there's a lot of uncertainty on how they will play out in different regions, said Hiroyuki Murakami, a scientist at the NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.
"It's very difficult to identify what the expected track changes are for tropical cyclones," said Murakami.
Scientists are still untangling the regional trends of the last 40 years. According to Murakami's research, since 1980, the number of tropical cyclones has increased in some areas (the North Atlantic and Central Pacific), and decreased in others (the Eastern Pacific and southern Indian Ocean). And, greenhouse gases aren't the only thing influencing cyclone formation -- man-made aerosols and volcanic eruptions have played a role, too.
Additional research conducted by NOAA shows that tropical cyclones are reaching their peak intensity at higher latitudes, but this excludes storms in the Atlantic basin.
