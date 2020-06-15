Post-tropical depression Cristobal crossed over Lake Superior last Wednesday, making it the first ever tropical or post-tropical cyclone recorded over the great lake in 170 years of records kept by the National Weather Service.
The NWS has tracked nearly 1900 Atlantic tropical cyclones in that time, and fewer than 50 have crossed the Great Lakes. They've mostly traveled over lakes Erie, Huron and Ontario -- never over Superior.
The unusual cyclone originated in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Amanda, and killed dozens of people before weakening, re-forming, and heading across the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Cristobal.
When Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on June 7, it was the second earliest tropical storm on record to do so. After pounding the state with rain and storm surges, the system took an unusual path towards the Upper Midwest.
"We just had the right kind of setup with a deep trough over the central U.S. and a strong ridge over the East," said Don Rolfson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Marquette. "They were set up in the right way to bring the remnant storm due north from Louisiana."
Rolfson said the storm broke June low-pressure records as it passed through the Marquette area Wednesday morning, along with high wind (50 knots) at Stannard Rock Lighthouse.
"It's very unusual to see a wind that high from a non-thunderstorm event," he said.
