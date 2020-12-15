TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare is expecting its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by Thursday and be in the first health care workers’ arms on Friday.
The vaccine rollout will begin in waves that give priority to health care personnel and long-term care residents in what is being called Tier 1A, with essential workers in Tier 1B, and high-risk adults and those over the age of 65 in Tier 1C.
In Tier 1A, health care personnel who work directly with or support care of COVID-19 patients in high-risk settings — emergency rooms, urgent care, COVID units and intensive care units — will be the first to get vaccinated.
Those in the general public are not expected to be given the vaccine until early spring, when it becomes more widely available, said Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.
“We know in general that we will have limited quantities of that vaccine,” Nefcy said Tuesday during a press conference. “We don’t have much clarity on how much we will be receiving or when. We are working very closely with our health departments to distribute and administer those vaccines as quickly as possible.”
There is no exact answer for when the vaccine will be available for the general public, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. It could take up to 20 weeks to get through the priority groups on the vaccine timeline.
But there are a lot of people in those priority groups, Peacock said.
“We are trying to ensure that we have equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Peacock said.
Heidi Britton is chief executive officer at Northwest Michigan Health Services, which has been providing much of the COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. She said she hasn’t had any clarification on the cost of the vaccine, but anticipates there will be no cost, as testing has been done for free.
The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart and is effective seven days after the second dose. Nefcy said people need to keep wearing their masks and following other guidelines “until we have a much larger number of people vaccinated against this disease.”
Dianne Michalek, vice president for communications for Munson, reported that while there has been a recent decrease in the rate of rise for cases, they are still going up. There is still an 11 percent positivity rate among community members, with more than 16,000 cases and 304 deaths reported for the healthcare system as of Monday, she said.
On Tuesday there were 76 positive patients across the health care system.
Munson will receive 2,925 doses of the vaccine this week for its priority staff, with a second shipment of 2,925 doses to follow within three weeks, Nefcy said.
Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County’s health officer, said the 31st COVID death in the county was on Tuesday morning. She said the Grand Traverse County Health Department has been planning the vaccination rollout for months, with a plan that is endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
All area health departments are working with hospitals, pharmacies and more, with EMS personnel and other first responders on the top of their list, along with health department employees and non-hospital based health care workers, Hirschenberger said.
District Health Department #10 will receive the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved for emergency use Friday. The shipment should arrive next week, with the first doses given out starting the week of Dec. 28, said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for the department. It is unknown how many doses will arrive, she said.
District #10 ordered the Moderna vaccine because at the time the decision was made, not all of the health departments under its wing had refrigerators that could keep the vaccine at the -70 Celcius temperature it requires. They now all have the proper equipment, Taylor said.
People may be worried about the safety of the vaccine because it was developed in such a short time, said Nicholas Torney, infectious disease pharmacist for Munson.
“The safety of this is obviously a concern, not only in the eyes of the public, but in the eyes of the health care industry,” Torney said.
One of the things that shortened its journey from laboratory to widespread use is the $10 billion in federal money spent on the vaccine in Operation Warp Speed, he said.
“That really is the main reason it took the time down from years to 10 months,” he said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines, meaning they program the cells to produce a fragment of the virus, which then stimulates the immune system to respond and fight it off. Manufacturers began production of the vaccine in March, Torney said.
“MRNA is incredibly easy to make. The technology is already available.”
The vaccine will not alter a person’s DNA, Torney said, and will not cause a person to test positive for COVID-19. There is also no evidence it causes infertility, he said.
Nefcy said studies have shown the immune response by people who have had COVID-19 varies widely. The immunity from the vaccine is much stronger, she said.
“Even if you’ve had COVID-19 the recommendation is that you get the vaccine,” Nefcy said.
People who have been exposed should finish quarantining and then get immunized, she said.
The vaccine should be delayed for 90 days for those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, as well as for people who have been given convalescent plasma, or plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19, or monoclonal antibodies, a fairly new treatment.
The vaccine is 95 percent effective. A person might still get COVID-19, but it would be a less severe case, Torney said.
Though phase three trials of the vaccine did not include pregnant or breastfeeding women, it does not mean it isn’t safe for them and they should consult with their doctors on the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine, Torney said.
According to the CDC, women who are pregnant are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and might be at risk for adverse outcomes, such as preterm birth.
Nefcy said Munson has no current plans to mandate the vaccine for its employees as it is not yet highly available.