GLEN ARBOR — Officials are investigating the cause of an early Saturday morning fire at Crystal River Outfitters, a kayak and canoe rental business on River Street.
Chief Bryan Ferguson of the Glen Lake Fire Department Chief Bryan Ferguson said in a press release a passing motorist called 9-1-1 and when fire crews arrived on scene at 6:35 a.m. they found a structure fire with visible smoke and flames.
The Cedar Area Fire Department also responded, Bryan said, and helped remove a vehicle from inside the building.
The scene was cleared about noon Saturday and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan said.
The outfitting business is owned by Owners Matt and Katy Wiesen, who announced on their website and on social media the business would close Saturday and re-open Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
The Wiesen’s other businesses, The Cyclery, M22 Glen Arbor and Coastal, also closed Saturday and were scheduled to re-open Sunday, the announcement stated.
"Thank you to our first responders,” a post on the business Facebook page stated, following by an outpouring of support from customers and area residents. “Please keep those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts, and as always we thank our wonderful community for your support."