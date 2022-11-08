By Bridge Magazine
LANSING — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by a healthy margin late Tuesday, but 2 million more votes still must be reported.
Polls across most of the state closed at 8 p.m., but officials are warning it could take up to 24 hours to count all absentee ballots cast by Michigan voters. In all, about 4 million votes are expected and half are absentee.
As of 11:30 p.m., the first-term Democrat was leading Dixon 52 percent to 47 percent with an estimated 35 percent of all votes counted, according to unofficial results compiled by The Associated Press.
Whitmer was faring especially well in Oakland County, an increasingly Democratic region she won with 57 percent of the vote in 2018. With 48 percent of precincts fully reported on Tuesday night, Whitmer was leading the state’s second-largest county with 60 percent of the vote.
Dixon was faring well in smaller rural areas like Eaton County, where Whitmer won with 53 percent of the vote four years ago. With about 69 percent of county precincts fully reported Tuesday night, Dixon led 50 percent to 48 percent.
Partial results from the Associated Press included only a fraction of expected votes from Detroit, a Democratic stronghold and the state’s largest city.
The governor’s race headlines a critical midterm election that will also decide the partisan makeup of Congress, control of the state Legislature and ballot proposals to enshrine abortion and voting rights in the Michigan Constitution.
The gubernatorial contest pitted a political veteran in Whitmer against Dixon, who has never held elected office and worked as a host on a conservative streaming television network before deciding to run for governor last year.
Whitmer’s public safety orders early in COVID-19 made her a hero to some but a villain to others, including militia members who plotted to kidnap the governor but were thwarted by the FBI and later convicted of domestic terrorism charges.
Whitmer “took COVID seriously” and “gave it the gravity it deserved,” said Liam Singleton, 27, a sales consultant from Grand Ledge.
“She’s a strong woman,” Singleton told Bridge Michigan, crediting Whitmer with protecting public health despite the “pressure” to scrap pandemic restrictions. “She stood up when a lot of people would’ve backed down, and I respect her for that.”
But Judy Rankin, an 81-year-old retiree who voted minutes later in Grand Ledge, said Whitmer’s lockdown order went too far and motivated her to vote for Dixon.
“I don’t feel it was handled in the best interest of the people who live in Michigan,” Rankin said, describing herself as a former Democrat who has voted Republican since backing Donald Trump in 2016.
“Look at the businesses that we’ve lost,” Rankin said. “I’ve seen people struggling. And I know a lot of small business owners that had to lose their business who had worked hard all their lives.”
Headed into Tuesday’s vote, Whitmer faced crosswinds.
Candidates whose party controls the White House – Democrats this year under President Joe Biden – typically do poorly in midterm elections. But an incumbent Michigan governor has not lost re-election since the state implemented a two-term limit in 1992.
Dixon has attempted to make the election a referendum on Whitmer’s tenure. She has lambasted the governor’s COVID-19 orders as overly restrictive and vowed to further cut regulations on Michigan businesses to spur job growth.
In her re-election campaign, Whitmer worked to frame herself as a pragmatic leader who guided the state through a series of crises in her first term, including the global pandemic, historic floods in Midland and social justice protests.
Whitmer also made abortion rights a key plank of her reelection campaign, vowing to “fight like hell” to maintain legal access in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court in June reversed Roe v. Wade.
Earlier this year, the Democratic incumbent successfully sued to block enforcement of a 1931 ban amid an ongoing legal fight over the law, which would make it a felony crime for physicians to perform an abortion.
Whitmer’s support for legal abortion — and Dixon’s opposition even in cases of rape or incest — was a deciding factor for Sidney Cohen, a 20-year-old student at Michigan State University who was waiting in line on campus to change her registration to vote in East Lansing.
Whitmer “supports Proposal 3, and that’s “a big thing,” Cohen told Bridge, referencing the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.
“As a woman, I think we should be able to choose what we want with our own body,” Cohen said. “Usually I wouldn’t vote in an election like this — I’d just vote in a presidential election — but this is definitely getting us out to vote, because it’s something that’s very important to us.”
But other voters — like Dan Drenner of Lambertville in southeast Michigan – said they voted for Dixon out of frustration with Whitmer.
Drenner, an estimator for a compressor company, said he’s lost about $200,000 the past two years in his 401K and other investments — a loss he places squarely at the feet of President Biden and Whitmer.
Gas is nearing $4 a gallon again, and the local Kroger has raised its prices, too. Sometimes, the store runs short of meat; other times, cashiers, he told Bridge.
“Right now, we’re in a world of hurt,” he said. “All you can do now is sit at home and eat like a pauper.”
