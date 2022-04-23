Call for vendors
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce invites vendors and artisans to sign up for the Rubber Ducky Festival Arts and Crafts Fair on Aug. 20.
Outdoor spaces are $45. Contact: marketing@bellairechamber.org.
Golden Age Award winner
TRAVERSE CITY — Agnes Hayden will receive the Golden Age Award from the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Hayden, 95, is a trustee on the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation Board and continues to run the Hayden Foundation. She taught elementary school, served as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of Oakwood Hospital Women’s Association and the Women’s National Farm and Garden Association. She and her husband Donald moved to Traverse City in the 1980s.
The Golden Age Award aims to acknowledge the contributions of elders as previously celebrated by the National Cherry Festival’s Lifetime Leadership Award. The Cherry Festival discontinued this award in 2020.
Cherry Queen applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites women ages 19-25 to apply for the National Cherry Queen Program by May 23.
Applications must include sponsors, a one-page resume, a high-resolution headshot photograph, a one-page biography and an unedited video.
Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Bird identification
LELAND — Kirk Waterstripe presents a bird identification program at 2 p.m. April 28 at Leland Township Library. Learn how to identify birds in the region.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon begins at 4 p.m. April 28 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older are invited to complete a book page folding project. Registration: 231-533-8814.
