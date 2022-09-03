Baskets displayed
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Basket Guild is featured in December at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery. The guild’s baskets are displayed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Thunder Bay Basket Guild is a recognized, chartered group with the Association of Michigan Basketmakers. It formed in the 1990s.
Holiday décor
ALDEN — An indoor shopping opportunity continues in December at the Apple Core, 9046 Helena Road. Find Christmas gifts and décor items to purchase.
The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
‘The Nutcracker’ performances
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division presents in-person performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in Corson Auditorium.
All attendees must wear face masks during the show. Prices are $32 for adults, $14 for students. Find seats for the ballet at tickets.interlochen.org.
‘Enchanted April’ performances
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Players perform the comedy/drama “Enchanted April” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 at Glen Lake Church. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Refreshments are served.
