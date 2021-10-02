Boating safety
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mariner Knots, Boat Radio and Weather Class goes from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Traverse City Coast Guard Station. Learn about tying knots, marine radio operation and more. Cost is $10. Call 231-883-8040 to register by Oct. 8.
Art presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Gail Wallace Bozanno discusses her short story collection at noon Oct. 8 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Wallace Bozanno participated in the center’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence Program.
Volunteers neededTRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency seeks volunteers for the 2021-22 tax season. Assistants help low or moderate income families prepare their tax returns. NMCAA provides free tax returns for seniors, people with disabilities, people who speak limited English and those who make less than $66,000 per year. Volunteers can become an IRS-certified tax preparer after training. Interested persons may contact taxes@nmcaa.net or call 231-346-2188.
History book
THOMPSONVILLE — Local author and Benzie Area Historical Society Board Member Charles Kraus penned “Thompsonville in Time.” The recently-published story tells of a small northwest Michigan village that enjoyed rapid growth at the turn of the 19th century but lost its stature over time.
Books are available at the Benzie Area Historical Museum and through the museum’s online store. Local pickup is an option.
Scholarships open
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute accepts scholarship applications from junior and senior clinical laboratory science students. Program directors submit a recommendation with the completed application by Nov. 8. Five students can receive $2,000 awards. Winners are announced by early December. api-pt.com.