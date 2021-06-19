Paddle for Pints
TRAVERSE CITY — Paddle for Pints occurs on select weekend days through Aug. 13. Meet at MiddleCoast Brewing and ride to the Filling Station Microbrewery for check in, the first beer and lunch. The paddle trip launches from Hull Park. Stop at up to five breweries along the route. Find tickets and available times via Eventbrite.com. Contact: info@paddleforpints.com.
Live music
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts an outdoor music series from 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays this summer. The Steve Leaf Exhibition performs June 25 and Syd Burnham Band is scheduled June 26.
Space available
FRANKFORT — The Creative Space is open at Oliver Art Center. The community space is open all year during regular business hours and features seating for adults and kids; books, puzzles, games for all ages; curated, self-guided art projects; and display space for young artists. This space is free and reservations are not needed.
Novel released
ONEKAMA — Mission Point Press publishes “The Cut” by author John Wemlinger, of Onekama. The town’s history and its channel connecting Portage Lake and Lake Michigan, referred to as “the cut,” provided material for his fifth book. Onekama celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The paperback retails for $17.95.
Society site
EMPIRE — Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society recently began a website at lchp.org. The nonprofit started in 2017 to save a barn. Work includes preservation, educating public and private owners about the historic significance of their properties and providing advice on restoration. Online resources include Leelanau County organization information, the story of the Poor Farm and barn and how to get involved with preservation in Leelanau County.